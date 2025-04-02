Hamas will not respond to Israel's counter Gaza ceasefire proposal, official says

Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, which aligns with Qatari mediation efforts, reported that Hamas accused Israel of undermining a proposal it had previously accepted. According to the network, Hamas agreed to a draft plan presented on March 27 that called for the release of five Israeli soldiers, including dual U.S.-Israeli citizen

Edan Alexander

, within 50 days, in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners—150 serving life sentences and 2,000 detainees from Gaza arrested after

October 7