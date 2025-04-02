Hamas will not respond to Israel's counter Gaza ceasefire proposal, official says

Hamas decided not to respond or engage with Israel's counterproposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, an official told Reuters on Wednesday, affirming it is committed to the mediators' plan instead.
Israel said on March 29 that it conveyed to the mediators a counterproposal in full coordination with the U.S. after Hamas agreed to a proposal it received from mediators Egypt and Qatar, which included the release of five Israeli hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.
Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera, which aligns with Qatari mediation efforts, reported that Hamas accused Israel of undermining a proposal it had previously accepted. According to the network, Hamas agreed to a draft plan presented on March 27 that called for the release of five Israeli soldiers, including dual U.S.-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, within 50 days, in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners—150 serving life sentences and 2,000 detainees from Gaza arrested after October 7.
The mediated framework also stipulated that the humanitarian situation would return to pre-March 2 conditions, including reopening border crossings and reinstating aid protocols. On the tenth day of the proposed ceasefire, both sides would exchange information on living and deceased hostages and detainees. The mediators committed to initiating talks within 50 days on a permanent ceasefire, full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a post-war governance arrangement.
Al Jazeera also published details of Israel’s counterproposal. It reportedly demanded that Hamas first release Alexander as a goodwill gesture with no reciprocal concession. On the first day of the agreement, Hamas would release 10 hostages in exchange for 120 life-sentence prisoners and 1,111 detainees from Gaza. Additionally, Israel requested the return of 16 deceased hostages in exchange for 160 Palestinian bodies.
The Israeli offer limited the deal to 40 days, with negotiations on new terms to begin on the second day of the ceasefire. According to the report, Israel made the dismantling of Hamas’ military capabilities and refusal to withdraw its forces from Gaza preconditions for any further negotiations. It also called for an international mechanism to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches civilians only.
Meanwhile, amid criticism over his lack of direct engagement with all hostage families, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Wednesday that he spoke by phone with Tala Herkin, mother of hostage Maxim Herkin.
According to the statement, Netanyahu congratulated Maxim’s younger brother, Pete, who marked his bar mitzvah this week, and reiterated his personal and national commitment to bringing all the hostages home.