2 Israelis sustain injuries in brawl with transgender women in Thailand

Two Israeli tourists were injured on Wednesday during a brawl with transgender individuals on the Thai island of Phuket. Footage shared on social media shows at least one of the tourists fleeing from the scene after the physical confrontation. Thai media reported that the incident occurred on the famous Bangla Road, located in the nightlife district.
According to the deputy commander of the Patong Police Station, the conflict began when four to five transgender women confronted two Thai women, accusing them of stealing Israeli clients. When the Israeli tourists tried to intervene, they found themselves caught up in the altercation. In the video, the two tourists are seen running down Bangla Road while the transgender individuals chase after them.
Both the Israeli tourists and the transgender individuals sustained injuries. The tourists remained at the scene and were treated by Thai emergency services, which evacuated them to Patong Hospital. Photos from the incident published in Thailand show that at least one of the tourists' shirts was torn during the fight. Later, authorities identified three of the transgender individuals involved in the incident as Suwicha, 20; Apisit, 28; and Siwapoom, 29.
They were charged with disturbing public order, an offense carrying a maximum fine of 5,000 baht (approximately $150). According to reports from Thailand, the Israeli tourists also were charged with the same offense. Last month, the Israeli Embassy in Thailand issued guidelines for Israeli travelers in the country to help them avoid getting into trouble. This followed a series of unpleasant incidents that have occurred recently across Thailand, particularly in the town of Pai.
The guidelines, shared on the embassy’s Facebook page, outlined several basic rules to help Israelis enjoy their vacation without unnecessary complications.
“The Thai people respect and welcome Israeli tourists. Maintain this relationship, and don’t let isolated incidents damage the reputation of the hundreds of thousands of Israeli tourists who visit Thailand every year. It’s in our hands! Let’s travel respectfully, follow simple rules, and enjoy Thailand to the fullest,” the statement read.