Gaza aid suspended after Hamas threatens workers, relief organization says

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which distributes aid across the war-torn enclave through designated centers coordinated with Israel, announced Saturday that Hamas directly threatened its staff, forcing it to suspend operations due to safety concerns.

The organization said distribution sites did not open after threats were made against Palestinian drivers and workers, amid ongoing efforts by Hamas to regain control over aid networks.

2 View gallery Humanitarian aid distribution in Rafah ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

“Hamas wants to return to a broken system it once controlled and exploited—diverting aid, manipulating distribution, and putting its own agenda ahead of the Palestinian people’s basic needs,” the fund said in a statement, adding that “Hamas is the reason hundreds of thousands of hungry Gazans were not fed today.”

Despite the suspension, GHF vowed to continue its mission, saying it “will not be deterred. We remain committed to safe, secure, and independent aid delivery. We are actively adapting our operations to overcome these threats and fully intend to resume distributions without delay."

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department is reportedly considering transferring $500 million to GHF via USAID , at Israel’s request.

Masked gunmen fire at Gazans trying to collect aid in Khan Younis ( Video: IDF )

U.S. officials expressed mixed reactions to the plan, citing concerns about recent shootings near distribution sites and GHF’s operational capacity. According to Reuters, both Israeli and U.S. officials deny funding the organization directly but have urged the UN and other humanitarian bodies to work alongside it.

The report also noted that USAID, which would manage the transfer, has been significantly downsized, with around 80% of its programs cut and staff facing layoffs.

GHF resumed operations in Gaza on Friday after a one-day suspension attributed to “security coordination with the IDF” and maintenance work at distribution centers. That afternoon, two of four centers reopened, in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan and the Saudi neighborhoods. The organization instructed residents to consult attached maps and emphasized that each family is eligible for only one aid parcel.

2 View gallery Gazans collect humanitarian aid in Khan Younis ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

In recent days, allegations have surfaced of Israeli fire near aid sites. On Sunday, Qatar-based Al Jazeera cited Palestinian sources reporting 30 deaths and over 100 injuries from Israeli fire near a distribution hub in Rafah. The IDF later said it was unaware of any casualties caused by its forces within the aid compound and said the incident was under investigation. GHF confirmed that the IDF “did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site.”

Two days later, Hamas’s Health Ministry claimed IDF troops fired on civilians waiting for aid west of Rafah, killing at least 27 and injuring more than 90. The IDF responded by saying that during a crowd movement along approved routes, several individuals strayed toward Israeli forces and were warned before shots were fired at those who posed a threat. These claims have been widely reported in Western media, further fueling debate over humanitarian access and civilian safety in Gaza.

On Thursday, the IDF released an audio recording of a Gaza resident accusing Hamas terrorists of firing mortars near a humanitarian aid hub in Rafah, aiming to disrupt food distribution and seize control of supplies.