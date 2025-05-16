Trump says does not know if Netanyahu able to bring about release of hostages

Israeli officials say Trump envoy Witkoff has given up on efforts to secure a six-week ceasefire and release of some hostages; one official says negotiations likely not to advance while IDF prepares expanded offensive on the Strip 

Itamar Eichner, Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Steve Witkoff
Hostage deal
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Ceasefire
Gaza Strip
Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he did not know if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be able to bring about a release of hostages. “I don’t know. We’re going to find out pretty soon. We’re going to know pretty soon. They’re not in good shape,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One. “Some of them are in better shape than others. A little bit depends on the place where they are, but we’ll be working with them to get them,” he said.
Earlier, Trump said the situation in Gaza was grave. "We're looking at Gaza. And we're going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving," Trump told reporters in Abu Dhabi.
3 View gallery
(Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters Yariv Katz , Alex Brandon / AP)
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"I think a lot of good things are going to happen over the next month, and we're going to see. We have to help also out the Palestinians. You know, a lot of people are starving on Gaza, so we have to look at both sides," the American president said.
Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff attempted to bring an agreement for a six-week-long ceasefire and hostage release deal, but both Israel and Hamas were entrenched in their views. "Witkoff has given up," Israeli officials said. "He is letting Israel make its own decisions."
One official said that there was no progress in the talks in Qatar, where an Israeli delegation was waiting to hear whether they would be called back to Israel. There is no optimism," the official said. "It appears that Israel is heading toward an expanded offensive in Gaza within days," he said, adding that the IDF is completing its preparations and has at least until the Sunday cabinet meeting before a decision is made.
3 View gallery
טראמפ בסיום ביקורו במזרח התיכון אבו דאבי ב מטוס אייר פורס 1טראמפ בסיום ביקורו במזרח התיכון אבו דאבי ב מטוס אייר פורס 1
Donald Trump
(Photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
3 View gallery
תקיפות צה"ל בג'באליהתקיפות צה"ל בג'באליה
Israeli strikes on northern Gaza
(Photo: Mahmoud Issa / Reuters)
Israel increased its attacks on Hamas targets in Gaza in preparation for ground forces to advance. Palestinian media outlets reported over 100 people killed in IDF strikes mostly on northern Gaza overnight Thursday and into Friday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""