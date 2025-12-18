Cooking with Emirati businessman, posing next to Ehud Barak: More Jeffrey Epstein photos released

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives released dozens of additional photographs Thursday night from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, showing the convicted sex offender’s ties to wealthy and well-known figures. The release came ahead of a Justice Department deadline to disclose many documents from the late financier’s case by the end of the week.

The images were among more than 95,000 obtained by the House Oversight Committee after it issued a subpoena for photographs that were in Epstein’s possession before he was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019. Anticipation surrounding the documents has grown amid conspiracy theories and speculation about Epstein’s relationships with U.S. President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, former Prince Andrew and others, after photos of Epstein with all three were already circulated last week.

3 View gallery Photo shows Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump together ( Photo: House Democrats Oversight Committee )

Among the newly released images are photographs of Epstein alongside former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak. Other photos show Epstein cooking with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of ports and logistics giant DP World and one of Dubai’s most prominent business figures. Images of billionaire Bill Gates were also published, as well as photographs from a 2011 dinner attended by prominent figures and wealthy philanthropists, organized by a nonprofit organization. The committee said it is not alleging any wrongdoing by the men pictured.

The release also includes images of passports, visas and identification documents from Russia, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, South Africa and Lithuania, with personal information redacted, as well as photos of Epstein with women or girls whose faces were blurred. The committee said it will remove any information that could lead to the identification of victims.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said that the “new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession. We must end this White House cover-up, and the DOJ must release the Epstein files now .”

3 View gallery Bill Gates next to a woman whose identity has been withheld ( Photo: House Oversight Democrats )

For roughly 25 years, Trump and his representatives have spoken about his relationship with Epstein, portraying it in varying and sometimes contradictory ways. However, according to The New York Times, their connection was closer and more complex than the president has acknowledged.

In the late 1980s, Trump and Epstein formed a relationship close enough that people who knew them believed they were best friends, according to reports. At the time, neither was as famous as they are today, and neither drank alcohol or used drugs. Still, the report said, “they chased women as part of a game of ego and dominance. Women’s bodies were like currency for them.”

For nearly two decades, as Trump made his way through New York and Florida social circles, Epstein was apparently his most trusted partner. During the 1990s and early 2000s, the two frequently visited each other and spoke on the phone, according to former Epstein employees and women who spent time in his homes. While Epstein discussed tax shelters, international relations or neuroscience with others, he spoke with Trump about sex.

3 View gallery A Ukrainian passport ( Photo: House Oversight Democrats )

“I just think it was trophy hunting,” said Stacey Williams, a former Sports Illustrated model, in an interview with Time magazine. She has previously claimed that Trump groped her in 1993 at Trump Tower while Epstein, whom she was dating at the time, watched. “I think Jeffrey liked that he had a Sports Illustrated model with that name, and that Trump was chasing me,” she added. Trump has denied the allegation.