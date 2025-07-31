Trump: Fastest way to end Gaza crises - Hamas surrender, hostage release

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!." Trump's comments came as Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff landed in Israel for high-level talks with Israeli officials.
Witkoff landed in Israel earlier on Thursday and met in the afternoon with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem.
At the same time, the U.S. State Department announced to Congress it would impose sanctions on the Palestinian Authority and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). According to the State Department, the Authority and the PLO promote activities in international organizations that contradict their previous commitments, attempt to internationalize the conflict with Israel through bodies such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and continue to support terrorism and pay Palestinians involved in terrorism and their families.
Trump, who last week accused Hamas of "not really wanting a deal" and said that "we've reached a point where we have to finish the job. We have to get rid of them," hinted on Monday about what's coming in the Gaza Strip. "I don't know what's going to happen, but Israel needs to make a decision," and emphasized: "I know what I would do, it would be inappropriate to say," he said.
A day later, Trump addressed the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, saying in his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that "Hamas is using the hostages as human shields. This is an ongoing process. Hamas has been toughening its stance in recent days, so I'm talking to Netanyahu about different plans." He said, "We know where the hostages are in some cases. Israel doesn't want to go in there because that means the hostages will be murdered. Some people say that's the price that has to be paid, but we don't like to say that, and I think neither do the Israelis."
Before Witkoff met with Netanyahu, dozens of mothers of hostages and their relatives protested in front of the PMO. Holding signs reading “A mother never gives up,” they called on the Israeli government to reach a deal that would secure the release of remaining captives held in Gaza.
Witkoff’s visit comes amid growing pessimism within Israel’s defense establishment about the prospects of a deal. Israeli officials believe Hamas is not genuinely interested in an agreement and is relying on international pressure while issuing what Israel describes as excessive demands.
Israel’s updated response, delivered to mediators late Wednesday, rejected several key Hamas demands, including control over the release of prisoners, reopening of the Rafah crossing, an Israeli withdrawal from the Philadelphi Corridor and the removal of the U.S.-backed Global Humanitarian Fund (GHF) from Gaza.
Witkoff is expected to tour aid distribution centers in Gaza run by GHF, part of a broader effort to assess humanitarian conditions in the enclave. His arrival just hours after Israel’s response was delivered is seen in Jerusalem as a signal that Washington believes progress is possible.
First published: 14:39, 07.31.25