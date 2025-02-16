IDF strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah chief warns against delaying withdrawl

Israel carried out strikes on Hezbollah military sites in the Bekaa Valley, deep inside Lebanon, on Sunday evening, in what it claimed was a response to violations by the terror group of the ceasefire agreement. The strikes took place as Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech on Lebanese TV.
The operation was conducted with precision, based on intelligence provided by Military Intelligence, and targeted several military sites containing rocket launchers and weapons, where Hezbollah activity had been detected," the IDF said in a statement. The military said the presence and activity of operatives at these sites constitute a violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon.
The Lebanese news outlet Al-Jadeed reported that two strikes were carried out in the villages of Khirbet and Halbata. At the same time, and shortly before the deadline for the IDF’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, explosions were heard in the areas of Shlomi and Nahariya as part of ongoing operations to demolish structures.
In a televised speech, Qassem addressed the U.S. administration's plan to evacuate Gaza’s residents and described President Donald Trump’s stance on the Palestinian issue as “extremely dangerous.” He accused Trump of seeking to “end Palestine and the Palestinian people” and labeled these policies “political genocide.” Qassem further claimed that “everything Israel does is driven and supported by America” and vowed that displacement to Egypt, Jordan, or any other location would never be accepted, declaring, “We believe that Palestine stretches from the river to the sea.”
Qassem also asserted that “the Lebanese people have the right to confront the Israeli enemy” and insisted that Israel must complete its withdrawal by February 18. “It is Lebanon’s responsibility to take all necessary measures to ensure Israel withdraws on time without leaving any presence behind. If the Israeli occupation remains in southern Lebanon or fails to implement the agreement, we will not spell out how it will be dealt with,” he warned.
The IDF is scheduled to complete its withdrawal from Lebanon by the coming Tuesday. While the military is expected to meet the deadline to withdraw from the villages themselves, Israel has reportedly demanded to retain control of five strategic positions along the border.