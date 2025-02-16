IDF strikes Lebanon as Hezbollah chief warns against delaying withdrawl

, on Sunday evening, in what it claimed was a response to violations by the terror group of the ceasefire agreement. The strikes took place as Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem delivered a televised speech on Lebanese TV.

The operation was conducted with precision, based on intelligence provided by Military Intelligence, and targeted several military sites containing rocket launchers and weapons, where Hezbollah activity had been detected," the IDF said in a statement. The military said the presence and activity of operatives at these sites constitute a violation of the understanding between Israel and

The Lebanese news outlet Al-Jadeed reported that two strikes were carried out in the villages of Khirbet and Halbata. At the same time, and shortly before the deadline for the IDF’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, explosions were heard in the areas of Shlomi and Nahariya as part of ongoing operations to demolish structures.

's plan to evacuate Gaza’s residents and described President Donald Trump’s stance on the Palestinian issue as “extremely dangerous.” He accused Trump of seeking to “end Palestine and the Palestinian people” and labeled these policies “political genocide.” Qassem further claimed that “everything Israel does is driven and supported by America” and vowed that displacement to Egypt, Jordan, or any other location would never be accepted, declaring, “We believe that Palestine stretches from the river to the sea.”

