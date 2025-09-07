Report: US proposal to Hamas calls for release of all hostages, Israel scrap Gaza City offensive

, under which all 48 hostages would be released on the first day in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

, Israel’s offensive to seize control of Gaza City, would be canceled. According to the proposal, American-led negotiations would be launched to end the war, during which Israel would be prohibited from resuming military operations in the Gaza Strip.

The report on Trump’s new proposal was published by N12. Officials in the Prime Minister’s office responded to the plan, stating that “Israel is giving the president’s proposal serious consideration, although it is likely that Hamas will continue its refusal to cooperate.”

