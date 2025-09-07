Report: US proposal to Hamas calls for release of all hostages, Israel scrap Gaza City offensive

U.S. President Donald Trump has put forward a new proposal for a hostage deal, under which all 48 hostages would be released on the first day in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners.
As part of the plan, Operation Gideon's Chariots II, Israel’s offensive to seize control of Gaza City, would be canceled. According to the proposal, American-led negotiations would be launched to end the war, during which Israel would be prohibited from resuming military operations in the Gaza Strip.
The report on Trump’s new proposal was published by N12. Officials in the Prime Minister’s office responded to the plan, stating that “Israel is giving the president’s proposal serious consideration, although it is likely that Hamas will continue its refusal to cooperate.”
The U.S. has reportedly sent Hamas a clear message: Agree to a comprehensive deal and the U.S. will take a more active role in ending the war, or face a significant Israeli military operation in Gaza. Israeli officials involved in the discussions noted that “if Hamas refuses, it will give us legitimacy for the operation.”
The plan places Hamas in a difficult position, requiring the group to trust the U.S. to end the war while giving up its most important leverage—the hostages. While Hamas has an interest in preventing an Israeli offensive, it remains uncertain whether the group will accept the latest proposal.