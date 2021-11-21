Palestinian teen stabs 67-year-old in Jaffa in suspected terror attack

An 18-year-old Palestinian was arrested on Sunday after stabbing a 67-year-old man, moderately wounding him, in an apparent terrorist attack.

An 18-year-old Palestinian was arrested on Sunday after stabbing a 67-year-old man, moderately wounding him, in an apparent terrorist attack.

An 18-year-old Palestinian was arrested on Sunday after stabbing a 67-year-old man, moderately wounding him, in an apparent terrorist attack.

The Palestinian teen allegedly spotted the victim walking down one of the Tel Aviv suburb's streets with his spouse when the assailant lunged at him, stabbed him several times and fled the scene.

The Palestinian teen allegedly spotted the victim walking down one of the Tel Aviv suburb's streets with his spouse when the assailant lunged at him, stabbed him several times and fled the scene.

The Palestinian teen allegedly spotted the victim walking down one of the Tel Aviv suburb's streets with his spouse when the assailant lunged at him, stabbed him several times and fled the scene.