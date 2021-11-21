Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
19C
Police forces at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack in Jaffa

Palestinian teen stabs 67-year-old in Jaffa in suspected terror attack

Police arrest 18-year-old suspect from West Bank city of Jenin after he allegedly lunged at the victim, stabbed him several times and fled the scene; man transferred to hospital in moderate condition

Eli Senior, Korin Elbaz-Alush |
Published: 11.21.21, 17:08
An 18-year-old Palestinian was arrested on Sunday after stabbing a 67-year-old man, moderately wounding him, in an apparent terrorist attack.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The Palestinian teen allegedly spotted the victim walking down one of the Tel Aviv suburb's streets with his spouse when the assailant lunged at him, stabbed him several times and fled the scene.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    זירת הדקירה ביפו    זירת הדקירה ביפו
    Police forces at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack in Jaffa
    (Photo: Nadav Eves)
    Large police forces, including helicopters, were deployed to the scene and began searching for the alleged attacker. After an hour, the suspect — hailing from the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin — was detained nearby the place of the attack and was taken in for questioning.
    Police initially suspected that the attack might have been a failed robbery attempt since none of the couple's belongings were taken but the suspect's investigation reinforced the assessment that this was a terrorist attack on a nationalist background.
    First responders provided the victim with initial medical treatment and rushed him to Holon's Wolfson Medical center in moderate and stable condition.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    זירת הדקירה ביפו    זירת הדקירה ביפו
    Blood stains on the ground at the scene of a suspected terrorist attack in Jaffa
    (Photo: Nadav Eves)
    The suspected attack comes just hours after a gunman affiliated with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas opened fire in Jerusalem's Old City, killing 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay and wounding four others who were leaving a prayer sermon nearby.
    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered to shore up police presence in the capital for fear of copycat attacks.
    Talkbacks for this article 0