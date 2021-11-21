Palestinian teen stabs 67-year-old in Jaffa in suspected terror attack

An 18-year-old Palestinian was arrested on Sunday after stabbing a 67-year-old man, moderately wounding him, in an apparent terrorist attack.
The Palestinian teen allegedly spotted the victim walking down one of the Tel Aviv suburb's streets with his spouse when the assailant lunged at him, stabbed him several times and fled the scene.
Large police forces, including helicopters, were deployed to the scene and began searching for the alleged attacker. After an hour, the suspect — hailing from the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin — was detained nearby the place of the attack and was taken in for questioning.
Police initially suspected that the attack might have been a failed robbery attempt since none of the couple's belongings were taken but the suspect's investigation reinforced the assessment that this was a terrorist attack on a nationalist background.
First responders provided the victim with initial medical treatment and rushed him to Holon's Wolfson Medical center in moderate and stable condition.
The suspected attack comes just hours after a gunman affiliated with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas opened fire in Jerusalem's Old City, killing 26-year-old Eliyahu David Kay and wounding four others who were leaving a prayer sermon nearby.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered to shore up police presence in the capital for fear of copycat attacks.