Israel lifts wartime restrictions at 6 a.m. Thursday after Iran ceasefire

Wartime restrictions across Israel will be lifted starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, the Home Front Command said following a situation assessment on Wednesday evening, marking a gradual return to routine after weeks of emergency measures during fighting with Iran.
Under the previous directives, large parts of the country operated under strict limits, including a ban on most educational activities, caps on gatherings and requirements to remain near protected spaces. Beaches were closed and workplaces operated only where shelters were accessible.
With the updated policy now in effect, local authorities are moving to resume full activity, with many planning to reopen schools, cultural institutions and public services as early as Thursday.
In Tel Aviv and surrounding cities, municipalities announced the return of all education frameworks.
Other cities, including Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Bat Yam, also said they were prepared to reopen schools.
The Education Ministry and local authorities said they are acting in line with Home Front Command guidance, with some areas resuming studies immediately and others proceeding more gradually.