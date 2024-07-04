Massive barrage of Hezbollah rockets, drones causes north to burn

Large fires continue to rage across the Golan Heights and the Galilee after the massive Hezbollah barrage of more than 200 rockets and drones on Thursday in retaliation for the assassination of the head of Hezbollah's Aziz regional division Muhammad Neamah Nasser.
The roads are nearly empty of cars, blazes fume at every corner, and thick smoke blankets the region, as dozens of firefighting teams, supported by aircraft attempt to contain the fires.
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority reported fires at several locations in the north, with many nature reserves affected. Over 50 authority employees have arrived to help extinguish the fires, which have broken out in both the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights.
As of July 1, approximately 177,571 dunams (44,000 acres) have burned in nature reserves, national parks, open spaces, and forests. Nearly 49% of the damage occurred in the northern regions. The Golan Heights and Upper Galilee were hit the hardest, with 38,979 dunams (nearly 10,000 acres )burned in the Golan and 38,066 dunams in the Upper Galilee.
Golan Regional Council head Uri Kelner stated that Hezbollah's response to the killing of Abu Neamah, was particularly severe this time. "There was massive rocket fire starting in the morning, while children on their summer break were at day camp," he said. "We're defending the border here, but we must take care of those who have been affected and lost their livelihoods. The government must help us stay here and protect the Golan. We need support for residents with protective measures."