Trump declares a 'national Sabbath' as part of Jewish American Heritage Month

U.S. President Donald Trump has, for the first time in American history, declared a “National Sabbath.” The proclamation was signed overnight Tuesday as part of a White House statement marking Jewish American Heritage Month.
The National Sabbath will take place next week, during the Torah portion of Bamidbar, from sundown Friday until nightfall Saturday. That period, under Trump’s proclamation, "will recognize the sacred Jewish tradition of setting aside time for rest, reflection, and gratitude to the Almighty." The president said it was intended to mark 250 years of U.S. independence and the founding of the republic.
Trump added that: “From sundown on May 15 to nightfall on May 16, friends, families, and communities of all backgrounds may come together in gratitude for our great Nation."
In his proclamation, Trump cited the foundational letter sent by the first president, George Washington, to the Jewish community at Touro Synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island — the oldest active synagogue in the United States — which effectively paved the way for the American constitutional promise of freedom of worship.
The president also cited Haym Salomon, the Jewish financier from the American Revolutionary era. "In the end, he gave everything to the success of the American Revolution. Like so many Jewish Americans who follow in his footsteps, Salomon’s legacy stands as a testament to the unshakable belief in the American promise,” the presidential text said.
"This month, we celebrate the contributions that Jewish Americans have made to our way of life, we honor their role in shaping the story of our Nation, and we remember that religious devotion, learning, and service to others are enduring pillars of a thriving culture. Through every trial and triumph, the contributions of Jewish Americans have shaped our past, have strengthened our communities, and will continue to inspire American greatness for generations to come," Trump also wrote.
The president’s latest gesture toward the Jewish community follows previous moves. In October 2024, during the election campaign, Trump made a high-profile visit to the Ohel, the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, in Queens, New York. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who accompanied him on the visit, later said it was “pretty cool" way to get votes.
The announcement of the initiative was immediately welcomed by major Orthodox Jewish organizations. Agudath Israel of America, a Haredi Orthodox organization, quickly issued an official statement of support and called on the broader public to take part in the initiative. The organization stressed that the occasion offers a special opportunity to honor the historic role of the United States as “a haven of religious freedom.” It said that “the basic obligation of hakaras hatov (gratitude), recognizing and appreciating the incredible good of our host nation, is a fundamental principle worthy of national public acknowledgement."
The statement added that: "We thank President Trump for recognizing the important role of the Jewish people and Shabbos in the history of the United States.”
First published: 10:27, 05.05.26