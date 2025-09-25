'Jewish rats': Threatening letters bearing swastikas sent to Jewish students in Madrid

Jewish students living in a suburb of Madrid received anonymous letters bearing the message "Jewish rats. Palestine will win!" The letters also included Nazi imagery and anti-Israel slogans—a combination that, according to Jewish community leaders, underscores the link between classic antisemitism and contemporary anti-Israel incitement.
The incident, currently under investigation by Spanish authorities, has heightened fears among the country’s Jewish community amid a sharp rise in antisemitic threats and violence following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel.
Spanish media described the letters as part of a wave of "public hatred" recently directed at Jewish individuals and institutions in Madrid and surrounding areas. Community leaders emphasized that the letters’ blend of Nazi symbols and anti-Israel rhetoric illustrates the intersection between traditional antisemitism and modern-day anti-Israel hostility.
“This is not criticism of Israel or the conflict. This is overt, old-fashioned hatred aimed at intimidating an entire community,” a Jewish community member told local media. Jewish students who received the letters said they no longer feel safe in their neighborhoods and fear being targeted solely for their identity.
Jewish communities across Spain have reported a sharp escalation in antisemitic rhetoric, incidents and assaults, with a 321% increase over the past year alone. Experts have pointed to the influence of anti-Israel activism as a major factor in the deteriorating climate.
The letter campaign follows several recent cases of antisemitic violence and harassment across Spain. Some Spanish politicians have also faced criticism for using anti-Jewish language and for failing to explicitly condemn hate speech linked to tensions in the Middle East.
International organizations, including the World Jewish Congress and the European Jewish Association, have urged Spanish authorities to bolster protection for Jewish communities and reaffirm Madrid’s commitment to religious freedom and minority rights.
“We stand with Spanish Jews in demanding a clear public condemnation of all forms of antisemitism, no matter the guise,” a World Jewish Congress spokesperson said.