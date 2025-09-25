'Jewish rats': Threatening letters bearing swastikas sent to Jewish students in Madrid

Jewish students living in a suburb of Madrid received anonymous letters bearing the message "Jewish rats. Palestine will win!" The letters also included Nazi imagery and anti-Israel slogans—a combination that, according to Jewish community leaders, underscores the link between classic antisemitism and contemporary anti-Israel incitement.

The incident, currently under investigation by Spanish authorities, has heightened fears among the country’s Jewish community amid a

" recently directed at Jewish individuals and institutions in Madrid and surrounding areas. Community leaders emphasized that the letters’ blend of Nazi symbols and anti-Israel rhetoric illustrates the intersection between traditional antisemitism and modern-day anti-Israel hostility.

