‘My son’s dreams ended, but one will come true’: Court ruling allows mother to have grandson from fallen soldier's sperm

In a precedential decision, a Be’er Sheva family court has granted Sharon Eisenkot, mother of fallen Golani Brigade soldier Maor Cohen Eisenkot , permission to use his sperm to conceive a grandchild . Maor was killed in Gaza during a military operation.

Reflecting on the ruling in an interview with Ynet, Sharon expressed mixed emotions. “I feel immense joy and excitement but also deep sadness and pain,” she said. “I want to fulfill Maor’s wish, but it’s surreal that I must do this instead of him.

“We deserve happiness, I deserve to hold a grandchild from Maor and he deserves to have at least one of his dreams realized.” The court’s decision hinged on evidence of Maor’s desire to have children, even posthumously. Although no written will existed, as required by law, Sharon proved Maor’s intent through a conversation he had days before his final Gaza mission.

In a heart-to-heart with childhood friend Noam Bitton, Maor expressed fear not of death but of not having children, saying: “Next time we’re on leave, we’re freezing my sperm.” Tragically, he didn’t get the chance, but Sharon considers this a clear verbal will.

When asked if she knew of Maor’s wishes at the time of his death, Sharon said a military officer offered sperm retrieval, which she instinctively accepted. During the shiva (Jewish mourning period), Noam shared Maor’s conversation, reinforcing her decision.

“Maor always wanted to be a father, dreaming of at least three kids,” she said. “His siblings knew this and we presented it in court. The judge bravely honored Maor’s expressed wishes.”

Sharon also thanked her attorneys for their pro bono support, pledging to continue guiding her until a suitable mother is found. “I hope this gives light to other families,” she added.

The ruling drew widespread support, particularly in Eilat, where Sharon lives. Mayor Meir Yitzhak Halevi personally called to share her excitement. While some questioned the decision, citing her relation to her brother, former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot , Sharon dismissed such claims.

“Politics shouldn’t taint this,” she said. On Gadi’s recent political resignation from opposition party National Unity , she expressed pride in his integrity, avoiding political commentary.

Maor was killed in Khan Younis when an anti-tank missile struck a mosque during a clash with terrorists, hitting him first as a lead soldier. A passionate Zionist and soccer player, Maor was always the first to volunteer.

Sharon last saw him two weeks before his death, delivering supplies to his unit. An unexpected meeting allowed a final photo and a note she left in his bag, later found in his Psalms book. “It was powerful knowing my words were with him in battle,” she said.

The news of Maor’s death came on a Friday afternoon, hours after her nephew Gal Meir Eisenkot’s funeral. “I felt something bad was coming,” Sharon recalled. “The house turned from joyful chaos to a sad museum.”

Maor and Gal, named after their grandfather Meir, were not close due to distance but knew each other. Sharon’s younger son, Almog, recently enlisted but was kept from combat roles at her insistence. “I couldn’t lose another child,” she said, still struggling with grief and unable to return to her accounting job in person.

Maor’s father, estranged for 18 years, signed off on the sperm retrieval process. Sharon is now working to find a suitable mother. “I trust my intuition to find the right woman,” she said, hoping the child will know Maor as a heroic father who died defending Israel.

“I’ve cleared the biggest hurdle and soon, God willing, I’ll have something living from Maor,” she added, holding onto her mantra: “Live by your faith, live and let live.”