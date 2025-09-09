Former Israeli ambassador calls for strategic partnership reset with US during Trump term

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren is urging Israel to seize what he calls "historic opportunities" during President Trump's second term, advocating for a fundamental restructuring of the US-Israel relationship and a new approach to Palestinian governance.
Oren reflected on missed chances during Trump's first presidency, acknowledging significant achievements including US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and the Abraham Accords. However, he expressed regret that neither country eliminated Hamas and Hezbollah threats during that period.
"Now, with less than three and a half years left of this second President Trump term, we must ask ourselves, what historic opportunities must we seize before it's too late?" Oren said.
The former diplomat outlined several key areas for enhanced cooperation, beginning with a fundamental shift in the US-Israel relationship structure. Oren proposed moving away from traditional military aid arrangements, which he argued have become tools for external pressure on Israeli policy.
"We should be moving from a situation of recipient to partner, partnering in areas that are crucial to the security of both of our nations," Oren stated, citing cybersecurity, laser technologies, and intelligence as priority cooperation areas.
Central to Oren's vision is what he termed a "diplomatic Iron Dome" - a protective mechanism where the United States would impose sanctions on any country or organization that sanctions Israel. This system would shield Israel from international boycotts and punitive measures while strengthening bilateral ties.
Oren also emphasized the importance of establishing clear "red lines" in coordination with Washington, particularly regarding Iran and Hezbollah. He referenced historical precedents, including President Nixon's failure to enforce red lines regarding Soviet missiles in the Sinai in 1970 and President Obama's decision not to act on chemical weapons use in Syria in 2013.
"Together with the United States, Israel can draw red lines," Oren said, specifically mentioning potential responses to Iranian nuclear facility reconstruction and Hezbollah's military presence in southern Lebanon.
Perhaps most notably, Oren proposed abandoning the traditional two-state solution framework in favor of what he called a "regional, localized, autonomous solution of cantons." This approach would establish autonomous Palestinian areas in cities like Nablus and Hebron, based on family ties and designed to coexist peacefully with Israel while providing mutual economic benefits.
"That is a vision that we can help realize over the next 3½ years," Oren concluded, emphasizing the need for swift and decisive action to avoid repeating what he characterized as the missed opportunities of the 2016-2020 period.
Oren served as Israel's Ambassador to the United States from 2009 to 2013 and later as a Knesset member. His proposals represent a significant departure from traditional diplomatic frameworks and reflect ongoing debates within Israeli policy circles about the future of regional relationships.