'Restoring trust in the IDF': Soldiers helping reconstruct Kibbutz Be'eri

Following the release of hostages Ohad Ben Ami and Eliyahu (Eli) Sharabi from captivity in Gaza on Saturday, Kibbutz Be’eri has begun a long process of rebuilding after Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Amid bullet-riddled walls and markings left by ZAKA emergency teams , three IDF units are working not only to restore structures but also to rebuild trust between the kibbutz and the army, which failed to protect it on October 7 — the day 101 Be’eri residents were killed, 31 kidnapped and entire neighborhoods burned to the ground.

Initially met with skepticism, the teams from the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate have since repaired over 40 buildings and kindergartens, becoming an integral part of the community.

The effort began with a simple social media post by a member of Be’eri’s alert squad, seeking volunteers to help prepare temporary housing for displaced families in Kibbutz Hatzerim. The IDF division took notice and joined the initiative.

"The repairs aren’t just physical; they’re also about restoring trust in the IDF," says Col. (res.) Kobi Dostkam, who oversees the project. "For us, fixing the homes — some of which were damaged by IDF operations — is about taking responsibility. We treat this like a military mission, with morning and evening briefings."

When asked how the kibbutz members have responded to the troops’ aid, he says, "they’ve welcomed us with open arms. At first, our presence wasn’t taken for granted, but over time, we fostered relationships and heard charged stories from October 7."

One of the most sensitive tasks is repainting the markings left by ZAKA volunteers and soldiers, indicating searches and victim identification. "We don’t erase anything hastily," Dostkam says. "Every decision is coordinated with the families and the kibbutz. There’s still a lot to do and we’ll keep working with complete dedication."

Ben Ami and Sharabi were among 29 residents kidnapped from Be’eri. Eighteen, including Ben Ami’s wife, Raz, were released in the first hostage deal back in November 2023. Three were recovered from Gaza for burial: Yehudit Waiss, Carmel Gat and Itay Svirsky.

Now, with Ben Ami and Sharabi’s return to Israel in critical condition due to extreme malnutrition, the kibbutz awaits the release of Tal Shoham in the next phase of the deal, as well as the return of the bodies of Yossi Sharabi — Eli’s brother — and Sahar Baruch, who were murdered in captivity. The bodies of Ofra Keidar, Manny Godard, Ilan Weiss, and Dror Or are still being held by Hamas.

"We want returning residents — whether for good or just for a visit — to feel the place is coming back to life," Dostkam says. "But it’s a long process. We’re restoring buildings but healing hearts will take much longer."