'We're here for you': Israeli project provides therapy for Jews abroad after October 7

In the wake of Hamas’ October 7 attacks , Ilana O’Malley, founder of Planetherapy, saw the urgent need for emotional support . Initially, she made phone calls to comfort those affected, including a friend’s daughter whose boyfriend went missing after the Nova music festival massacre .

During one such call, O’Malley’s husband, who doesn’t speak Hebrew, unexpectedly joined the conversation. “Oh, hello,” he said, unaware of the gravity of the situation. Yet, his presence had a profound impact, showing the power of human connection. As he spoke, the girl straightened up and started talking.

Planet Therapy Interview- Ilana Omalley, Bat Chen Shahar ( Video: Yaron Brener )

A mission born from tragedy

“I looked at my husband and he was sweating. He said to me, ‘Oh my God, I get it now. I understand.’” The moment inspired O’Malley to gather professional therapists from around the world to offer support.

“It just started with, ‘Let’s get five people,’ and it went viral. Now we have hundreds of therapists from 35 countries, speaking 22 languages — Jews, non-Jews, Israelis living abroad. It’s amazing.”

One of Planetherapy’s therapists, London-based psychologist Bat-Chen Shahar offers speech therapy tailored to individual needs. “I was trained in Israel, but I’ve been in London for the last eight years,” she said.

“Therapy really depends on the specific client and what they need, but usually it’s around trauma. Sometimes it’s something directly from October 7 or it’s something from before that has resurfaced. Everything just feels too much.”

O’Malley noted an increasing demand for mental health services, citing Israeli reports marking a 900% rise in cases. “We spoke about it last night in one of our group sessions. I keep seeing articles from Israel on the rise of the mental health crisis. Channel 13 reported a 900% increase.”

2 View gallery Planetherapy convention ( Photo: Courtesy of Planetherapy )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Despite this, many people remain unaware of Planetherapy’s services. “It’s crucial to spread the word. We’re here for you. We’re giving six sessions for free and even after that, it’s so cheap — only 25 euros.”

Sessions are available in multiple languages, including Hebrew and English, catering to Israelis and Jewish communities abroad. “Even if they haven’t reached out to us yet, we want them to know we’re here whenever they’re ready.”

Shahar stressed that Planetherapy serves as a reminder that people are fundamentally good and willing to support one another. “We want to connect. We are here for each other, regardless of where you are, what language you speak, what your religion is or where you live. Planetherapy is a place where you can speak about everything.”

Planetherapy benefits from the expertise of Prof. Craig Katz, a mental health professional with experience from the 9/11 terror attack . “In our first conversation, he told me, ‘Wow, you’re throwing me back to 23 years ago.’ And I said, ‘Craig, you know what? We’re going to be your little sisters. Just guide us and tell us how to do it.’”

2 View gallery Ilana O’Malley with Palnetherapy volunteers ( Photo: Courtesy of Planetherapy )

Katz advised a step-by-step approach, cautioning against rushing to help everyone at once. “When you’re a therapist, you want to help everybody. You want to go big. But he keeps me grounded — ‘Slow down. Step by step. Make sure it’s perfect.’”

O’Malley, who resides in Spain , actively promotes Planetherapy worldwide. “I speak everywhere — even when I go in the sauna!” she laughed. “I was going to talk about the leaders of Spain — the King and everyone.”

She also met with Spain’s leadership, including King Felipe VI , who deeply acknowledged the impact of the attacks. “He was lovely. He actually said the names of the Spanish-speaking people who were killed on October 7. I was blown away by how much he knew and how he spoke about it in front of everyone. His heart was with us. It was really felt.”

With hundreds of therapists volunteering from around the world, Planetherapy continues to expand its reach. O’Malley and Shahar remain committed to ensuring those affected by trauma receive the support they need, wherever they are.