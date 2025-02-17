Rescued hostage Noa Argamani invited Trump's Mideast envoy to event in Miami remembering Nova massacre

Steve Witkoff tells crowd the US intends to succeed in Phase II of cease-fire deal as it did in Phase I and bring all of the hostages home; says US president holds hostage plight close to his heart; 'We will not leave anybody behind'

Daniel Edelson, New York|
U.S. President Donald Trump's special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that the United States insists on the release of all of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. Witkoff visited the closing of an exhibit in Miami in memory of the victims of the Nova music festival who were murdered in the Hamas massacre or abducted by the terrorists. He came at the invitation of rescued hostage Noa Argamani
2 View gallery
נועה ארגמני במיצג נובה במיאמינועה ארגמני במיצג נובה במיאמי
U.S. special envoy Steve WItkoff at a memorial exhibit for Nova festival victims
(Photo: Adinayev Media )
Steve Witkoff says no hostages must be left behind
(ADINAYEV MEDIA)

"I told the president that I will be here tonight and he was thrilled because this situation holds a special place in his heart. We have to get everybody home," Witkoff said. He shared his own life experiences when he lost his son to an addiction 13 years ago.
"There are people here who have children in Phase II and they are hopeful that we can be successful in Phase II as we were in Phase I. And I can tell you that we intend to be. We will not leave anybody behind."
Argamani's partner Avinatan Or, who was also also taken hostage during the massacre, is still held in Gaza. "Standing here today after being rescued by the IDF soldiers is no less than a miracle. But there are 73 hostages who are still there, including my partner who is waiting to be rescued."
Argamani said Israel must proceed to the second phase of the cease-fire deal in order to bring Avinatan and the others home.
2 View gallery
נעילת מיצג נובה 06:29 במיאמינעילת מיצג נובה 06:29 במיאמי
Noa Argamani in Miami calling for all hostages to be freed
(Photo: Ayelet Reymond, Kosher Kochavi )
"As someone who was there, I can say that every moment feels like it might be your last and every second counts," she said. "We have to bring an end to this nightmare."
