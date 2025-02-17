Rescued hostage Noa Argamani invited Trump's Mideast envoy to event in Miami remembering Nova massacre

U.S. President Donald Trump's special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that the United States insists on the release of all of the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza. Witkoff visited the closing of an exhibit in Miami in memory of the victims of the Nova music festival who were murdered in the Hamas massacre or abducted by the terrorists. He came at the invitation of rescued hostage Noa Argamani
"I told the president that I will be here tonight and he was thrilled because this situation holds a special place in his heart. We have to get everybody home," Witkoff said. He shared his own life experiences when he lost his son to an addiction 13 years ago.
Argamani's partner Avinatan Or, who was also also taken hostage during the massacre, is still held in Gaza. "Standing here today after being rescued by the IDF soldiers is no less than a miracle. But there are 73 hostages who are still there, including my partner who is waiting to be rescued."
Argamani said Israel must proceed to the second phase of the cease-fire deal in order to bring Avinatan and the others home.
"As someone who was there, I can say that every moment feels like it might be your last and every second counts," she said. "We have to bring an end to this nightmare."