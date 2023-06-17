IDF program breaks barriers, integrates disabled and autistic teens

The Israeli military has a secret weapon – a highly trained squad of elite soldiers that’s entirely made up of disabled and autistic teens.
Special in Uniform is a Jewish National Fund-USA program that integrates young adults with disabilities into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and, in turn, into Israeli society. Its core belief is that everyone belongs and has the right to reach his or her full potential.
The Special in Uniform musical program aims to integrate soldiers with special needs even further into Israeli society and they celebrated their 500th performance at Zappa TLV, a renowned club where well-known artists perform.