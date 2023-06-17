IDF program breaks barriers, integrates disabled and autistic teens

Special in Uniform musical program celebrates 500th performance at the popular club Zappa TLV

7. ‘Special In Uniform’ celebrate 500th performance as ambassadors of inclusivity.

The Israeli military has a secret weapon – a highly trained squad of elite soldiers that’s entirely made up of disabled and autistic teens.
Special in Uniform is a Jewish National Fund-USA program that integrates young adults with disabilities into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and, in turn, into Israeli society. Its core belief is that everyone belongs and has the right to reach his or her full potential.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets Special in Uniform soldiersPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets Special in Uniform soldiers
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets Special in Uniform soldiers
(Photo: Special in Uniform)
The Special in Uniform musical program aims to integrate soldiers with special needs even further into Israeli society and they celebrated their 500th performance at Zappa TLV, a renowned club where well-known artists perform.
