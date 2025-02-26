Michael Rapaport on Bibas family tragedy: 'Devastating, heartbreaking loss'

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has long been an outspoken supporter of Israel, unafraid to share his views on social media. In an interview Wednesday, he reflected on the funeral of the Bibas family—mother Shiri and her two children, Ariel and Kfir — whose deaths in captivity in Gaza shocked and devastated many around the world.
"May their memory be a revolution," Rapaport said. "Their story touched everyone, and obviously, this is not the ending we wanted. It’s a horrific, heartbreaking loss. I can’t even begin to imagine what their family is going through."
The Bibas family was among the hostages taken to Gaza during the October 7 attack. After months of uncertainty about their fate, it was revealed that they had been killed by their captors in Gaza. Their bodies were returned last week for burial.
Rapaport said that the images from their funeral procession, particularly the sight of their small coffins, may have finally awakened some people to the brutality of those responsible.
"I do feel like the world is starting to wake up," he said. "Hamas, Hezbollah, the Iranian regime — they’ve never hidden their intentions. Their only goal is to terrorize, to kill Jews, to destroy Israel. It’s not a secret. They say it openly, and their actions prove it. What happened to the Bibas family—how they were treated, how they were paraded around — it was disgusting, demonic. I hope and pray the world is finally seeing them for what they are."
Rapaport, who has used his platform to call for the release of Israeli hostages, said he is determined to keep speaking out.
"The world must not forget them," he said. "America must not forget them. There are still five Americans in captivity, along with so many others. Every single one of them must be freed — immediately."
The comedian, known for his passionate and often unfiltered commentary, said that, despite the criticism he receives online, most of the responses in recent weeks have been supportive.
"Social media is fake, but I feel like the vast majority stand with Israel," he said. "Of course, there are the lunatics, the provocateurs, and the fake accounts. But overall, I believe most people understand the truth of what’s happening."
For Rapaport, his advocacy is deeply personal. "There was never a choice — I stand with my people, and I always will," he said.
"The pain I feel is nothing compared to what the Bibas family’s relatives are going through, what the hostage families are going through, what the soldiers fighting in the IDF are facing. I try to take myself out of the equation and keep fighting for them as long as I can," he said.