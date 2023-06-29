Armenians and Israelis, natural allies

For thousands of years, the Jewish people have had close relations with the Armenian people and not for no reason — Armenians have had a presence in the land of Israel for millennia with an entire quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem named after their civilization.

While Christians, including Armenians, have been coming under attack by extremist religious Jews, officials in Armenia shed light on the good and the not-so-good, aspects of Armenian-Israel relations — as well as what can be done to maximize the benefit from ties, for both countries.

Modern Armenia, is a functioning democracy, home to Christians, Muslims, and Jews. Historically, Armenians suffered a genocide in 1915 at the hands of the Ottoman Turks, when some 1.5 million Armenians were murdered across the Turkish Empire, a crime which the Ottoman's modern successor, Turkey, has never taken responsibility for.

Sadly, recognizing the genocide has become a political tool for Turkey to force allies including Israel into silence for fear of retribution. As a result of the Genocide, the need for independence and survival is a core value in the ethos of Armenian society.

5 View gallery Armenians in Geghard, Armenia ( Emily Schrader )

Much like Israel, Armenia’s challenges, social structure, values, diaspora community, territorial disputes, and even the existential threats are all similar to Israel, so much so that Armenians — from the president himself to the average citizen, will say that Israel is a profound inspiration for how to overcome challenges as a targeted minority. President Vahagn Khachaturyan even stated explicitly that he gave a copy of Start-Up Nation, a book describing the rise of Israel's high-tech industry, to every minister in the government as an example and inspiration to develop the local economy.

Armenia is a young nation that became independent only after the fall of the Soviet Union. It has a conservative society but is a democracy despite being surrounded by authoritarian regimes. And like Israel, it has a large, close-knit diaspora spread around the world.

5 View gallery Armenian Church in Yerevan from the 13th Century ( Emily Schrader )

Armenians view an independent nation-state, as a necessity for the survival of the Armenian people who multiple enemies have sought to wipe off the face of the earth. The society admired Israel’s model so much, that they established a fully-fledged Birthright program for the Armenian diaspora much like Israel's outreach program to Diaspora Jews, and anyone with one Armenian grandparent is eligible for Armenian citizenship as well as a host of benefits — exactly like Jewish immigrants to Israel enjoy.

Armenia is also a proud Christian nation, land-locked and surrounded by enemy states which seek to destroy it and have proven their intent to do so. both for political and religious reasons.

5 View gallery Mount Ararat viewed from the Cascade Complex at sunset towering above Yerevan, Armenia, May 31, 2019 ( Photo: GettyImages )

Azeri-Armenian Conflict

In the case of Azerbaijan, the Shia Muslim nation has launched multiple wars over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region within post-Soviet Azerbaijan, with a majority Armenian population, that has been targeted for ethnic cleansing by the Azeris.

In recent Azerbaijan attacks on Armenia in 2020 and 2022 (aided by weapons provided by Israel,) the Azeris were alleged to have committed war crimes targeting Armenian churches and civilians as well as invading and occupying sovereign Armenian territory.

Today, after losing the war in 2022, there is a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to an Azeri blockade that prevents Armenians from returning to Nagorno-Karabakh if they leave. There are peace talks set to take place with international brokers, but the truth is that Azerbaijan has not kept its word in previous ceasefires and Armenians have almost no faith in their Azeri counterpoints and the incitement and violence against Armenians by Azerbaijan continues.

5 View gallery Jermuk's occupied territories overlooking Armenian civilian resort town ( Emily Schrader )

Speaking with residents on the ground in Jermuk, Armenia, you might think you’re speaking to an Israeli. Jermuk is situated near the Azeri border where Azerbaijan invaded sovereign Armenian territory in 2022, and continues to illegally occupy the land. Marine Mkrtchyan, an Armenian mother and wife who was present when Azerbaijan invaded in 2022, told Ynet, that Armenians were strong, are strong, and will be strong. "I'm living here, my friends are living here…and we just want to live and create in peace. It's our land and we don't want to leave this beautiful city or our beautiful Armenia,” she says.

Many feel betrayed by the sale of Israeli weapons to Azerbaijan. While government officials understand the importance of Israel’s relations with Azerbaijan in the face of threats from Iran, it is the Armenian civilians who are paying the price.

While Armenia has to do what’s necessary to survive as a state, it’s also incumbent upon the West to foster relations that enable Armenia to be stronger internally and reduce dependence on neighbors like Iran and Russia.

How the West and Israel can help

The United States must pursue deeper bilateral relations with Armenia to strengthen its democracy which is under threat. Whenever and where ever possible, the US must maintain good relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey, but must not be hesitant to call out and even sanction Azerbaijan for war crimes .

In the case of Israel, ties with both Turkey and Azerbaijan are critical to the security of the Jewish state — but that security shouldn’t be at the expense of selling weapons to Azerbaijan. If that requires reducing Israel’s dependence on Azeri oil, which provides 40% of Israel’s energy, then so be it.

5 View gallery A traditional Armenian khachkar in Jermuk, Armenia ( Emily Schrader )

Beyond military matters, Israel must do more to build technological and R&D ties with Armenia — especially in the fields of alternative energy and establish cultural exchange programs to expose Israeli society to Armenian society and vice versa.

Finally, Israel must formally recognize the Armenian genocide. There is an ethical obligation to right the historic wrong of refusing to recognize the Armenian Genocide.