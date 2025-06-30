Wine in bomb shelter, panicked calls from Kendall and Kylie: Inside Caitlyn Jenner’s dramatic visit to Israel

If you heard a deafening noise two Sundays ago, it may not have been an interception or a missile impact. It might have been the collective sigh of relief when Caitlyn Jenner finally left Israel.

For four days, she was in Tel Aviv and Kibbutz Re’im , where, in the early hours of Friday morning, she learned that war had broken out and the skies were closed.

She was photographed in a shelter with a glass of wine and a bowl of Kubbeh Bamia (a traditional Middle Eastern dish) before being discreetly evacuated under high stress and returned safely home, avoiding any diplomatic incident.

Jenner, who rose to fame as an Olympic gold medalist in track and field and later as the father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner on the American reality television series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” made headlines in 2015 when she came out as transgender.

She arrived in Israel on Wednesday, June 11, as an honored guest of the Tel Aviv Pride Parade , scheduled for two days later. Instead, she found herself at the heart of one of Israel’s most dramatic and historic moments: a war with Iran.

Unlike others, who have fled under similar circumstances (such as Bruno Mars), Jenner, with her Kardashian spirit, stayed, while bringing glamour, self-deprecating humor, and unapologetic support for Israel. That support continues today, from her home in Malibu.

Here's a glimpse of those days and everything that happened behind the scenes of Operation Jenner.

She didn't show fear for a second

Thursday night, the eve of what is typically one of Tel Aviv’s most vibrant Pride parades, the atmosphere buzzed with rumors of an impending Israeli strike on Iran . By 3 a.m., sirens were already heard across Israel.

For most Israelis, it signaled the beginning of a new military campaign, and a wave of hope blended with anxiety. But for Jenner’s hosts, there was an added concern: how to keep a global celebrity safe in the middle of a war.

Her entourage had briefed her on the possibility of Houthi missile fire, but none of them expected a direct Iranian attack. Jet-lagged and recovering from a packed day, Jenner was slow to wake up, but she quickly grasped the seriousness of the situation and remained calm.

“From the first siren, we entered a new protocol routine to make sure that someone would always be with her and keep the mood as light as possible," said one organizer

“She got tons of messages and calls from abroad,” said Irit Talmi, director of Global Communications for Tel Aviv’s municipal Global and Tourism company, who was among her primary hosts.

“She got calls also from her family, who realized only during her flight that she was headed to Israel, and from foreign media. It was amazing to see how calm and positive she stayed. We were nervous, but she kept saying, ‘I’m lucky to be here and to experience this with you.’”

Was she aware of the Iranian front and what the conflict meant? “Completely. She told me, ‘Israel is solving the world’s problem right now'."

Some of the frantic calls came from her famous daughters. Jenner reassured them with messages from the 25th floor’s secure room, which she nicknamed “the bunker.”

Wasn't she scared? “She never showed it. But we were working hard behind the scenes. We contacted people close to her family in Los Angeles, and they helped calm everyone down. We wanted her close circle to understand just how safe she actually was, as the amount of calls and pressure was crazy."

By Friday, June 13, Israel had entered a new reality. “We assigned her a personal security guard to help her feel safe,” Talmi said. “At the same time, we began quietly planning her exit."

Was she eager to go home? “Not at all. But it was clear there was pressure from her family. She kept saying she understood the situation. She was the one calming us down; it was really heartwarming."

“When she found out the parade was canceled, she was, of course, disappointed,” said Regev Gur, CEO and founder of the content company Narrative, a key figure in Jenner's visit. “But she knew it wasn't up to us."

"We explained Home Front Command instructions and what to do during a siren, and she figured it out immediately, like she’d lived here for years."

To make up for the missed parade, Jenner asked to walk the promenade near her hotel. She chatted and took photos with everyone who approached, even going out of her way to greet soldiers.

She never asked for special treatment and resisted when it was offered. One telling moment came when organizers suggested she move from the penthouse suite to a lower floor, closer to the team.

After a night of frequent sirens, the hotel wished to spare her the rush to the shelter in the middle of the night; they prepared a private room for her in a meeting space located in the bombproof basement, equipping it with a bed, TV, minibar, and coffee machine. Still, Jenner asked to remain on the 12th floor, like everyone else.

Friday night’s dinner at a fine beachfront restaurant was canceled, and Jenner insisted on joining a traditional Shabbat meal with the group. “We made kiddush over challah and wine,” recalled publicist Or Nir, who was handling the parade media for the city. “She took an interest in everything, she was attentive during the kiddush and asked questions."

But Israel has a way of snapping people back to reality. That night, as Iranian missiles rained down for the first time in the campaign, Jenner and her hosts found themselves sheltering in the hotel’s secure room, posing for a legendary photo with wine glasses in hand, that later went viral and inspired a sketch on Israel’s top satirical TV show, Eretz Nehederet.

“We’d just finished kiddush when the siren sounded, so we grabbed our wine and went to the shelter,” Gur recalled. “We tried to keep things light, so I snapped a photo. I posted it casually to Instagram, expecting maybe the regular 10 friends to comment. But it blew up and went viral because it was just so authentic."

Also here, Caitlyn Jenner made sure her loved ones knew she was safe. “Her kids were aware of every siren the moment it went off and reached out immediately,” said publicist Nir.

“It was moving to see how much love she has for her family, and how concerned her daughters were.

By that point, a bond had formed between us, too. We even showed her AI-generated photos of her wearing an IDF helmet, which she found hilarious. Throughout the hours that followed, she watched the news with us, asked how Israel’s Home Front Command alerts work, and was amazed by the missile interceptions. We tried to calm her down, but honestly, her presence was what calmed all of us."

Although Jenner never expressed pressure to leave, the team was quietly searching for a way out. The opportunity came through a hotel guest, the CEO of a major travel company, who mentioned she was organizing an evacuation of tourists via Jordan.

That sparked a joint extraction plan coordinated with the U.S. embassies in both Israel and Jordan. The intention was to keep it discreet, but Jenner had other ideas. “We wanted as few people as possible to know she was crossing into Jordan,” one of her hosts recalled. “But she went around telling people she was leaving, and how."

On Sunday, June 15, just 24 hours after her original departure date, Jenner crossed the border into Jordan and continued to the United States . Before she left, her team organized a small farewell ceremony, presenting her with a commemorative statue with an inscription that was originally meant to be given on stage at the now-canceled Pride Parade.

Asaf Zamir, deputy mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa, attended the farewell ceremony. “It was important for us to thank her on behalf of the city before she returned to the U.S.,” he said. “I told her we’d be honored to welcome her back for next year’s parade, and always."

She is full of charisma and ego-free

The idea to invite Jenner to Israel came up months earlier, once Tel Aviv confirmed it would go ahead with this year’s Pride events.

“Last year, we felt it wasn’t appropriate, as it was after the trauma of Oct. 7,” said Itai Valdman, head of the media department and spokesperson at the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality. “We held a quiet ceremony instead.

"Even this year, we were debating whether to hold it, but ultimately decided to go ahead, with a parade that reflected the moment. Hostage families were supposed to march with a giant flag, along with a truck with reservists and speeches from a freed hostage and a mother of one of the hostages. It was never meant to be disconnected from reality."

Once the decision was made to hold the parade, the goal was clear: bring a global figure with real name recognition. Jenner’s name had come up in the past, but the chances always seemed slim.

After all, she’s one of the world’s most well-known women (or at least the father of one of them) with some 15 million followers on social media. The thought that she would agree to visit Israel while Gaza was burning and Houthi missiles were flying sounded like a fantasy. Still, with a little Israeli chutzpah, organizers decided to go for it.

The first step was enlisting government support. Ami Alon, head of marketing services at the Ministry of Tourism, admitted that they were looking for high-profile influencers who were willing to come to Israel.

"Recently, it was more challenging, but we knew that if Caitlyn came, it would send a powerful message that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East, a safe and attractive destination for the LGBTQ community, and that Tel Aviv stands for openness and acceptance."

“Caitlyn is also very pro-Israel,” added Anat Shihor-Aronson, spokesperson for the tourism ministry. “She really wanted to come to support Israel, especially in the context of Pride. It was important to her to be here and to show solidarity during wartime."

That’s when Regev Gur and his business partner, Hadar Nemirovsky, got involved. “Working on behalf of the State of Israel has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life,” Gur said.

“We’re an American company that usually works with international commercial brands. Getting a call from Israel's Foreign Ministry, the Tourism Ministry, and the Tel Aviv Municipality was deeply moving. It felt like a mission."

How hard was it to reach Jenner? “One thing we pride ourselves on is being two or three messages away from anyone in the world,” Gur said. “We had mutual contacts with Caitlyn and connected quickly.

"She was immediately excited to be part of the parade because she wanted to support Pride, she loves Israel, and she trusted us."

The connection with Gur was made about two months before Jenner's arrival. Gur was later invited to her home in Chicago and joined her on the flight to Israel.

“We talked about the trip and what she could expect, not that I really knew what was ahead for her,” he said. “We discussed the parade and Tel Aviv. She even told me herself that it’s the second-largest Pride Parade in the world."

How was the reaction in Israel ahead of her visit? “I didn’t get a single negative comment,” he said. “People appreciated that a star of her caliber would come here during such a volatile time. El Al even invited us into the cockpit, and we ended up sitting there for three hours."

“Once her visit was announced, we got a mass of inquiries, both from Israeli and international media,” said Nir. “Since the war began, no one of her global stature had come. We quickly arranged a press statement with her in attendance upon her arrival.”

“We didn’t know what to expect and prepared for multiple scenarios,” added Irit Talmi. “I didn’t personally expect to fall in love, but I met someone charismatic, approachable and ego-free. I melted.

"We even prepared her with possible tough questions, worried that she might be challenged. But we soon realized we just needed to step back and let her talk. She was amazing, and her heart was clearly in the right place."

The press conference exceeded expectations. “Every media outlet showed up,” recalled Yoni Wolf, communications consultant and Nir’s business partner. “We were worried she’d stick to a laconic statement like ‘I’m happy to be here,’ but instead she gave a heartfelt speech.

She shared personal stories, about her journey, her father fighting the Nazis and helping liberate the Buchenwald Nazi camp. She said her father spoke to her as a child about his encounters with Holocaust survivors and about the Jewish people, and that she felt a connection ever since.

She also mentioned being at the Munich Olympics when the Israeli athletes were murdered; she kept linking her personal story to Israel."

After giving some interviews, Jenner also met with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. “They talked for more than half an hour,” said Valdman. “Jenner heard Huldai was a pilot and told him she’s been a pilot for 50 years. They discussed the differences between fighter jets. It was a deep conversation; she really won everyone over."

She embraced the survivors

Jenner stayed in the 'Tel Aviv' suite at the David InterContinental Hotel, which also served as a sponsor of the Pride Parade. This suite is one of the most luxurious accommodations in Israel, which has hosted global celebrities, including Madonna and Bill Clinton.

Stretching across 126 square meters on the 25th floor, the suite offers sweeping views of the Mediterranean and the city below, including the stage for the Tel Aviv Pride Parade. It features a dining area for six, a private kitchenette, a sauna, and a jacuzzi.

“We know how to handle this sort of visit,” said Tali Raz Ginot, director of Sales and Marketing at the hotel. “As usual, we tried to understand Ms. Jenner’s needs. But I have to say, she was modest and approachable.

The first thing she told us was: ‘Guys, don’t worry about me. I’m good with whatever.’ Still, we had Chef Alon Hirtenstein stay overnight at the hotel to be available for her meals, which we planned to serve privately."

On her first night, after a long flight and media interviews, Jenner dined in her room. But by the next day, it became clear she wasn’t a typical celebrity. She chose to eat with everyone else in the dining room, serving herself from the buffet like any other guest.

Was the hotel prepared in terms of security concerns? “This is one of the most fortified hotels in the country. Each floor has two bomb shelters, and there’s one right across from the suite,” Ginot said. “We showed it to her, like we do with all guests. The entire events wing and meeting rooms on our lower level are also reinforced, about 3,500 square meters of bunker."

On Thursday morning, Jenner traveled with Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel to the Gaza border area - a must-visit location for any global figure bold enough to come to Israel in wartime.

“Looking back, her tweets after that visit, and even now, are proof of how meaningful such visits are,” said Carmel Halevy, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “She listened to testimonies, saw the destruction, and embraced survivors."

One of her first meetings was with Mazal Tazazo, a survivor of the Nova music festival massacre, who lost two friends that day.

“Jenner wanted to hear everything, see everything, know everything,” Tazazo recalled. “She didn’t shield herself from the painful details. We began at the festival's memorial area, where photos of the murdered are now displayed.

I shared my story, and we walked to the remains of a small bar seen in that viral police rescue video. She watched the video, too."

That must have been hard to take in . “It was. You could see the pain in her eyes. She told me people had asked her why she’d come to Israel, what she had to gain. And she answered, as she has in all other interviews, that she doesn’t care what others think.

But she also added that people need to know the truth. This isn’t about land or occupation, it’s about deep-seated hate.

I told her about my friend, the late Daniel Cohen, who was gay and murdered at the Nova festival, and how hard it is to see slogans like ‘Gays for Gaza’ and ‘Blacks for Gaza,’ because I’m part of the community.

She agreed, saying we’re fighting those who want to destroy everything free, Western, and democratic. So many people are afraid to speak up for fear of losing followers. But she stood firm. She’s a hero in my eyes."

Was she familiar with the Oct. 7 massacre? “She knew the basics. She told me that, after Nova, her daughters wanted to go to Coachella, and she was scared something similar would happen. She understands that Nova was full of people who just wanted to celebrate life and were murdered brutally."

After visiting Re’im, Jenner continued to Kibbutz Be’eri , where she met Yuval Haran, who lost family members to Hamas terrorism and abduction.

She also visited the home of Yuval and Maayan Bar, who were killed that day, and whose children have since turned their house into a memorial of hope. While there, Jenner wrote “God Bless” on a roof tile.

“We had lunch at the home of Ronit, an incredible woman whose husband has been serving in the military reserves for over 600 days,” Halevy said. “We didn’t want to take Caitlyn to a restaurant. We wanted her to meet real people and see the full picture - survivors, hostage families, families, reservists. The full Israeli experience."

Later that day, after flying by helicopter across Israel, Jenner and her entourage arrived in Jerusalem to visit the Western Wall. “She prayed, took selfies with everyone, didn’t act like a diva,” said one of the hosts. “She even asked fans who were starstruck which of her daughters they liked most. Her love for Israel was felt everywhere."

Thursday night, Jenner dined at Gila and Nancy, a Tel Aviv restaurant run by celebrity chef Eyal Shani. She was joined by Deputy Mayor Asaf Zamir and his wife, influencer and actress Maya Wertheimer.

Talmi, who was also there with Sharon Landes-Fischer, CEO of Tel Aviv Global, said: “There was an electric energy there. “We thought she’d be exhausted after such an emotional day at the Gaza border communities and expected her to stay an hour. We ended up staying three hours. She loved the drag performances and raved about the food."

During the evening, she also met Shimon Shirazi, a producer and legendary figure in Israel’s LGBTQ scene. Hours later, Shirazi’s home would be hit by an Iranian missile, and Jenner’s visit would turn much more dangerous.

Amazing public diplomacy campaign

After leaving Israel, the love story between the reality star and the distant, drama-filled nation of Israel was, in theory, supposed to end there, and yet, Jenner’s connection has only grown stronger.

She continues to tweet in support of Israel, share her memories from the trip, and post messages like the one she wrote in Hebrew: “ליבי עם העם והעם בישראל” (My heart is with the people of Israel).

“We aimed for hasbara [public diplomacy] at level two and got level 200,” said Regev Gur. “The impact of her presence, during wartime, amplifying Israel’s story from here and then from home in her authentic way, became a powerful hasbara campaign in itself."

Were you surprised that she kept echoing her visit with such enthusiasm? “Not at all. It would have been a failure if she’d gone back home without maintaining the bond created here. I believe we gained a lifelong friend. After she got back, she told me it was one of the best weeks of her life."

How can you explain that kind of emotional connection? I think Israel is one of the 'coolest kids in the neighborhood'. The problem is that most people don’t know it.

If I were in charge of national public diplomacy, I’d bring more and more people like her who know nothing about Israel to see for themselves, because once you’re here, it’s impossible not to fall in love."

Will she come back for the next parade? “I haven’t asked her yet, but I’m almost sure she will."

Will her visit help bring more global figures? “Usually, these things do help. But we must not take our eyes off the most important mission: bringing the hostages home."

Caitlyn Jenner: I will forever be indebted to Israel

Caitlyn Jenner reflects on her visit to Israel:

"The spirit and strength of the Israeli people, and allies of Israel, specifically leaders like Donald Trump, have achieved a long overdue mission: the destruction and dismantling of the terrorist Iranian regime.”

“The Iranian people deserve to be liberated from these terrorists, and the world is much safer without their violent terrorist government.”

“I was proud to be in Israel the past few days, including when the bombings started. I sheltered in place alongside Israelis and foreigners. This included Christians, Jews and Muslims. The unity and strength of the diverse spirit of all faiths and nationalities sheltering together as one people was a ceiling I can hardly explain without getting emotional. The best version of humanity was on display in the bunkers."

"I will forever be indebted to Israel, to its regional allies, to my new friends, and to everyone who kept me safe. We must fight for freedom for all people, as Israel does.

I’m glad that once again, Israel has a friend in America.