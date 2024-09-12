Fine dust, foreign object or human error: What caused the Gaza helicopter crash?

The investigation into the crash of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk along the Philadelphi Corridor continues, as the Israel Defense Forces grapple with the death of two reservists : 37-year-old Sergeant Major (res.) Daniel Alloush from Tel Aviv and 38-year-old Sergeant Major (res.) Tom Ish-Shalom from Nes Harim. Seven other soldiers were injured – five seriously and two moderately.

Scene of the Black Hawk crash

Eyewitness accounts from the night of the disaster, which unfolded just after midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, describe a towering cloud of sand and dust at the landing site within the IDF fortification. This cloud grew denser due to the embankments of earth surrounding the temporary camp, nestled between the border with Egypt and Rafah.

In open-air landing zones, sand and dust have space to dissipate. However, the embankments around the compound, coupled with the fine, dense dust from tanks and armored personnel carriers during this dry late summer period, severely limited visibility for those present during the nighttime landing.

The landing occurred under the cover of darkness, though the helicopter is equipped with technologies to aid pilots even in such poor visibility conditions. These factors are central to the Air Force's investigation, particularly since the IDF has not grounded the helicopter fleet, historically deemed reliable. This incident marks the first crash of a helicopter of its kind since its arrival from the United States nearly 30 years ago.

Furthermore, reports suggest one of the helicopter's rotors might have struck a foreign object due to poor visibility, possibly a vehicle within the compound. The human element will also be a key focus of the investigation, as the decision not to fully ground the fleet generally indicates no immediate suspicion of a technical fault that could affect other helicopters.

The crew from Squadron 123 was using a helicopter from a sister squadron, amid extensive alert duties during the prolonged conflict. Thus, the investigation will also examine the issue of fatigue among personnel and equipment. Since the outbreak of war on October 7, Air Force units, including air crews and members of Unit 669 – which lost two fighters in the disaster – have evacuated around 2,000 wounded fighters from various battlefields, most from Gaza.

Daniel Alloush and Tom Ish-Shalom, reserve fighters from Unit 669, were killed in the crash, alongside severe injuries to a pilot, a reserve pilot, and an airborne mechanic from the "Desert Birds" Squadron (123), a reserve doctor, and a reserve fighter from 669. Among those moderately injured were a reserve combat doctor from 669 and a reserve airborne mechanic from the Desert Birds Squadron.

The helicopter crashed during a mission to rescue a soldier from the Engineering Corps who was badly wounded by Hamas sniper fire. The injured fighter was later evacuated in a rescue operation involving four other helicopters. It is believed the crash resulted from a technical fault or human error, not Hamas fire.

The injured pilot was the flight captain, initially in critical condition, and was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center – the same hospital where she had recently transported Farhan Qadi, who was rescued from a tunnel in Rafah . "She was the captain, came from the Yasur squadron. We were just getting to know her. She's experienced, incredibly skilled. I've flown with her on several evacuations," shared one of her crew members.