Grand Theft Love Story: Israeli gamers find true love online

Romance born out of online gaming — Meital Atia, 30, known online as "Rainbow Queen", has over 100,000 subscribers. Ronen Rubin, 29, known online as "Ronen GG", has over 300,000 subscribers. They are engaged and lived together in the apartment they bought in the northern city of Nahariya.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

Falling in love through gaming

Meital: "I was born in Bat Yam to a religious family. I fell in love with computer games when I was eight. I played Tarzan and Hercules, but kept it from my friends because I didn't want them to make fun of me for playing boys' games."

2 View gallery A gaming couple ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

Ronen: "I began playing at six. When I was a teenager I played a game called Maple Story, where you live a virtual life and chat with people from all over the world. I barely slept. I didn't have a lot of confidence so gaming was my escape. I took a hiatus at 15 and began opening up to social life and girls."

Meital: "When I was 14, my dad collapsed after a tonsils removal operation and vomited blood. The paramedics told me he died. It was very traumatic for me to see him collapse like that in front of me. He was only 43. After that, I withdrew and my grades suffered. I began relying more on gaming to pass the day and cope. It was seven hours a day, except the weekends since my family is observant."

That's how we became gamers

Meital: "When I was 15, I dated a guy who played Counter-Strike. He got second place in a tournament and I really loved the fact you can win awards by playing. I started playing myself and became really good. By the time I was 20, everyone knew I was a gamer. I didn't know any other girl who was a gamer.

"It was kind of like coming out. I began playing war games online and when people found out it was a girl kicking their ass they were really excited. I grew into gaming and was sort of a female pioneer in Israel."

Ronen: "When I was 20, during my military service, a friend told me you can make money playing Counter-Strike. When I realized it's possible to make a living from it, I got back into gaming, playing with groups overseas."

Meital: "When I was 18, I launched my YouTube channel, called Rainbow Queen, because I loved changing my hair color. People watch me play and chat with me. Gamers consume gaming one way or another, either by playing or watching others play. I have over 100,000 subscribers and it's my full-time job."

Ronen: "In 2015, I launched my YouTube channel. I knew it had potential. Today, I have over 300,000 subscribers and I make a nice living off of it. There are plenty of ways to make money gaming. Subscribers pay money to watch your special content, YouTube pays for views and you can also cooperate commercially as well as win money in gaming tournaments."

Meeting each other while gaming

Meital: "Three and a half years ago I was live streaming Fortnite, and Ronen chatted with me, telling me I'm really good. Later, we bonded playing GTA Online. I played a cop and he was a criminal."

2 View gallery Meital and Ronen ( Photo: Private album )

Ronen: "I abducted her from her police car. I took her hostage and took her on a bank heist. I asked her if she wants to be my girlfriend, but the police arrived and I had to jet. I told her I'd catch up with her later."

A virtual date

Meital: "The next day, we met online again. This time I agreed to go out with him. He seemed cute. When you're online, it's easier to open up to someone."

Ronen: "We went on a virtual date, sitting on a beach and embracing nearby a small fire. Five thousand people watched the date. It was both awkward and fun."

Meital: "We wanted to meet in real life but it was during COVID so we had to postpone that."

An actual date

Ronen: "I asked her out on a very rainy day and I was surprised she agreed."

Meital: "We went to a sushi place. I had a great time. After that we sat in the car the talked for a long time. It felt natural. The next day he asked me out again."

Unveiling their relationship

Meital: "We fell in love and we've been together ever since. We were apprehensive about telling our followers because of how awkward it would be if we broke up, but we continued our virtual dating and I got the sense our followers understood we're together."

Ronen: "After a few months we decided to let our followers know. They cheered us on."

The proposal

Ronen: "I proposed in Paris when we were at Disneyland. She loves Disney. I filmed the proposal and it got more than 200,000 views."

Meital: "I thought he would propose, and when he did I was thrilled."

Life together

Ronen: "Meital changed me. I look at life differently now. Our YouTube success was big enough that we were able to buy an apartment together. We obviously work from home so there isn't too much space. It isn't easy but we overcome the difficulties."