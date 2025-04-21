Freed hostage Eli Sharabi chosen to light torch at Israel’s 77th Independence Day ceremony

Eli Sharabi, who survived 491 days in Hamas captivity and lost his wife, daughters and brother in the October 7 attacks, has been selected to light a torch at Israel’s official Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who oversees this year’s national celebrations marking Israel’s 77th year, announced Monday.

“I was deeply moved to inform Eli Sharabi of his selection,” Regev said. “Eli is an Israeli hero who captured the heart of the nation. He survived under brutal conditions, showed leadership and strength of spirit, uplifted fellow hostages and helped them endure the unbearable reality of captivity.”

Regev noted that even after receiving the devastating news of his family’s murder, Sharabi continued to act “with bravery and humility” to advocate for the return of the remaining 59 hostages, both living and deceased. “His selection represents our deep yearning and unwavering commitment to bring everyone home and to strengthen the mutual responsibility that gives so many people hope,” she said.

Sharabi’s nomination was widely supported, with thousands of recommendations submitted to the public torch-lighting committee. According to data obtained by Ynet, five IDF surveillance soldiers—Agam Berger, Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev—were also nominated. Last month, Likud MK Osher Shkalim submitted a bipartisan request signed by 83 members of the Knesset, including ministers, to support Sharabi’s nomination.

Sharabi’s ordeal and advocacy have made him a symbol of national resilience. After returning to Israel, he learned that his wife Lianne, and daughters Noiya and Yahel had been murdered on October 7, and his brother Yossi, who was also kidnapped, had been killed in Gaza.

On March 20, Sharabi addressed the United Nations Security Council, describing his captivity: “starvation, torture and aid money stolen by Hamas terrorists.” He told representatives, “I came to speak for those still trapped in the nightmare,” calling October 7 “a paradise turned into hell.” Upon learning of his brother’s death, he said it felt “like a massive hammer.” He asked, “Where was the world? 490 days of torture and starvation—and no one came.”

Sharabi also met U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on March 6. In a recorded statement, he said: “I was kidnapped on October 7. My wife and our two daughters were murdered that day. I was held hostage for 491 days. I endured hunger, cruelty and daily humiliation. Once, they broke my ribs—I could barely breathe for a month. Thanks to President Trump, I am a free man. I can hug my mother again, and my brothers and sisters.”

Also selected to light a torch this year is Rahli Tadesse Melkaye, founder and director of a nationwide empowerment network for Ethiopian-Israeli women. Her community, which includes around 16,000 members, has “given them the courage to dream, to learn, and to turn their dreams into reality,” Regev said.

Joining them is Ben Carasso , a 10-year-old who joined Israeli public diplomacy efforts following the outbreak of the war. Minister Miri Regev informed him on Monday that he was chosen from among the recommendations of the advisory public committee. Rachel Edri , a 66-year-old from Ofakim who stalled Hamas terrorists who broke into her house with tea and cookies until rescue arrived, was also selected to light a torch “for her extraordinary resourcefulness.”

Ben Carasso will be the youngest torch-lighter ever. Although all torch-lighters in 1970 were children, none were as young as Carasso. In 1996, 9-year-old Vladik Kushnirov, whose parents were murdered in a terrorist attack on Bus 18 in Jerusalem, lit a torch.

While many—including official state bodies—struggle with the challenges of Israeli public diplomacy, Carasso, who lives in Tel Aviv, has managed to convey Israel’s message authentically through videos he created. During the war, Carasso and his mother joined the effort, delivering lectures worldwide and sharing his experiences as an Israeli child in English.

“I may be nine years old, however, I carry a hundred years of family history on my shoulders. Ever since my great-grandfather made aliya. I am familiar with my family’s past, which is inseparable from Israel’s and the Jewish people’s history,” Carasso told Ynet a year after the war began.

He added, “It’s not simple. I see how our enemies attack us, even myself, through comments to the videos. There is a significant lack of knowledge and ignorance about us in the world. We have a lot of work ahead in spreading the truth, and the children’s voice must be heard.”

Last week, Carasso visited the United Nations at the invitation of Israel's Ambassador Danny Danon. Carasso brought Danon a doll he received from a woman evacuated from her home in Kiryat Shmona and explained that he intended to give it to Kfir and Ariel Bibas upon their return from captivity. “ Unfortunately, they didn’t return ,” Carasso told Danon. “So, I am giving it to you so that you can explain to the world how Hamas brutally murdered Ariel and Kfir, along with so many other children, babies, women, men, and elderly people.”

Through his English-language public diplomacy videos, Carasso has reached audiences worldwide, from Canada to Australia and from Brazil to Iran. One of his videos garnered over half a million views, a significant achievement that led to collaborations with senior officials in Israel’s public diplomacy efforts. Carasso has traveled internationally, speaking to students and schoolchildren about life in Israel.

Minister Regev stated, “In his unique voice, Ben Carasso carries forward the ancient commandment of ‘And you shall tell.’ With the innocence of childhood and a deep belief in the justice of our cause, he chose to share the story of Israeli children during the war—their pain, their hope, and their faith. Ben is the voice that ensures the truth will not be silenced and that the Israeli story will continue to be heard. Through his work, he represents the promise and hope inherent in Israel’s future generation. His selection reflects the importance I place on connecting the younger generation to the torch-lighting ceremony.”

Rachel Edri to also light a torch for her heroism on October 7

Minister Regev also announced that Rachel Edri from Ofakim, whose story became a symbol of the events of October 7, will light a torch. “Rachel, 66, became a well-known symbol worldwide for the extraordinary resourcefulness she demonstrated when she and her husband were held hostage by terrorists on October 7,” Regev said. “For nearly 24 hours, Rachel managed to appeal to the humanity of the terrorists and gain their trust, significantly contributing to the success of the rescue operation that saved her life and the life of her husband, David, who passed away a few months after that horrific Saturday.”

Edri’s story has become a symbol of Israeli bravery. With composure and courage, she managed to navigate the horrifying situation, during which her son, Commander Evyatar Edri, arrived to rescue them. One of the most chilling moments of the massacre occurred when Evyatar saw a terrorist descending the stairs of the house, holding his mother by one hand and a grenade with its pin removed above her head in the other, all while smiling.

Ahead of the rescue operation, Evyatar detailed the layout of the house for the National Counter Terrorism unit. He instructed the commanders that, if necessary, they should shoot his parents to save themselves and kill the terrorists. After a dramatic rescue involving heavy gunfire and explosions, Rachel and David were safely extracted.

Independence Day theme: "Bridges of Hope"

The Israeli government recently approved that the 77th Independence Day torch-lighting ceremony will center on the theme of “Bridges of Hope.” The torch-lighters will be “visionaries and doers who remind us through their work that there is more that unites us than divides us—individuals who build bridges to strengthen hope in all areas of life in Israel.”