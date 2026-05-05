The Influence of Ideology

Many in the younger generation today say, “I’m not an antisemite. I don’t have any problems with Jews, some of them are my friends. I’m just against Zionists.” What they are really saying is that they are against the Jewish state.

They believe they have found truth. They believe they are enlightened. But the reality is far different. They have been sold a lie. In the name of enlightenment, they have embraced nothing more than critical race theory. They have been indoctrinated by propaganda funded by Gulf oil states, poured into American universities through hundreds of billions of dollars in grants. It is Marxism packaged in a social justice wrapper, defining Israel as the oppressor, dividing people through race and labeling Jews as colonizers in their own ancestral homeland.

2 View gallery Evangelical Christians march in a demonstration of support for Israel in Jerusalem, 2016 ( Photo: AFP )

But this is not merely a political debate, it is, at its heart, a spiritual one.

The Christian perspective on Israel

Bible-believing Christians understand something far deeper. There is an ironclad bond between them and the nation of Israel, and that bond is a moral imperative. They support Israel’s right to the land, legally, historically and biblically. They believe that God judges nations based on how they treat Israel. Israel’s right to the land has been hallowed by history, by sacrifice, by prayer and by an unbroken yearning for peace.

As the prophet Amos declared:

“I will restore the fortunes of My people Israel,

And they will rebuild the ruined cities and live in them;

They will plant vineyards and drink their wine,

And make gardens and eat their fruit.

I will plant them on their land,

And they will not again be uprooted from the land

I have given them,” says the Lord your God.

(Amos 9:14–15)

To say that God is a Zionist may sound shocking, but not to Bible believers who understand that Israel is Bible land.

2 View gallery Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem founded to unite the 750 million Bible believers who are friends of Zion and Zionists ( Photo: Yossi Zamir )

I founded the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem to unite the 750 million Bible believers around the world who are, indeed, friends of Zion and Zionists. It may surprise many to learn that the vast majority of Zionists in the world are not Jewish.

The meaning and significance of Zion in scripture

In the Bible, Zion has several meanings . Geographically, Zion refers to the hills of Jerusalem where the City of David was built . It is also used as a synonym for Jerusalem and the land of Israel as a whole:

“So that they may declare the name of the Lord in Zion,

And His praise in Jerusalem.”

(Psalm 102:21)

“Praise the Lord, O Jerusalem!

Praise your God, O Zion!”

(Psalm 147:12)

For over two millennia before the rebirth of the Jewish state in 1948, Zion stood as a powerful symbol of the longing of the exiled Jewish people for their homeland:

“By the rivers of Babylon,

There we sat down and wept,

When we remembered Zion.”

(Psalm 137:1)

To say that God is a Zionist requires only that you read the Scriptures.

“For the Lord has chosen Zion;

He has desired it for His dwelling place.”

(Psalm 132:13)

“But you have come to Mount Zion and to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, and to innumerable angels in festal gathering.”

(Hebrews 12:22)

“And the ransomed of the Lord shall return and come to Zion with singing…”

(Isaiah 35:10)

“See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands; your walls are ever before me.”

(Isaiah 49:16)

“And the Lord said to him, ‘I have heard your prayer and your supplication that you have made before Me; I have consecrated this house…’”

(1 Kings 9:3)

Truth Under Attack

This is not just theology. It is truth. And this truth is under attack.

It is being used to undermine democracies like America, and it is being used to undermine Christianity itself. When you reject moral absolutes, and when you reject the promises God made to the Jewish people throughout Scripture, you are also rejecting the promises God has made to Christians.

For those who believe the Word of God, this is not a controversial statement but a faithful one: God is a Zionist.