Abraham Accords strike again: Morocco just signed historic deal with Israel to secure Gaza

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, Rabat hosted a historic diplomatic milestone that promises to profoundly reshape the security landscape of the Middle East. Under direct instructions from King Mohammed VI, Morocco signed the legal framework to participate in the International Stabilization Force in Gaza .

This agreement, signed by Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, National Defense Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi and Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative of the Gaza Board of Peace, represents a calculated step forward.

Gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump, King Mohammed VI of Morocco ( Photo: AFP )

For the first time, a major Arab military power with deep regional credibility is committing personnel to secure the peace, protect civic life and lay the foundations for sustainable governance in post-conflict Gaza.

The strategic gravity of this development is signaled by the presence of Morocco’s supreme defense establishment during the ceremony, including the inspector general of the Royal Armed Forces and the commander of the Royal Gendarmerie. Their direct involvement underscores that this is a highly sophisticated, meticulously planned security operation.

By formalizing this comprehensive legal framework, Morocco has established a binding operational protocol that addresses all technical and logistical parameters, setting a new global standard for regional stabilization. While initial planning elements are already on the ground in Israel to coordinate logistics, this agreement provides the concrete legal architecture necessary for the eventual implementation of the mission.

The absolute prerequisite: total victory first

For Israel, the strategic implications of this Moroccan deployment are profound and positive, representing a structural shift in the region's defense paradigm. However, the Israeli defense establishment must remain unyielding on one absolute truth: there is no outsourcing of Israeli national security.

Gaza ( Photo: Jehad Alshrafi/AP Photo )

No international force, regardless of its composition or diplomatic prestige, can replace the absolute necessity of Israel achieving total military victory over Hamas. The stabilization force is not designed, nor is it equipped, to fight Israel’s war. Its mandate is stabilization, not active combat against a deeply entrenched terrorist army.

To ensure the long-term success of this joint mission, the operational sequencing must be clear: the systematic dismantling of Hamas remains an absolute security prerequisite. The Israel Defense Forces continue their uncompromising mission to neutralize terrorist infrastructure, ensuring that the incoming stabilization force enters a highly controlled environment.

By decisively breaking the backbone of Hamas’ military capabilities, Israel creates the secure foundation upon which Moroccan and other forces can successfully operate. This coordinated approach ensures that foreign stabilization teams are positioned as active agents of order rather than being drawn into active combat, making the final neutralization of Hamas’ political and military machine the ultimate security guarantee for this historic partnership.

Eradicating the Islamist plague

This mission is not just a physical security challenge; it is an ideological war against the toxic plague of political Islamism. Hamas is not merely a local militant group, but a genocidal franchise of the Muslim Brotherhood, funded and directed by the Iranian regime to sow perpetual chaos and block regional integration.

Members of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces and US Armed Forces take part in the 21st edition of the African Lion military exercise, in Tantan, south of Agadir, Morocco, May 23, 2025 ( Photo: US Armed Forces )

For too long, the international community coddled this extremist ideology, allowing it to poison the minds of generations in Gaza. This systemic indoctrination must be forcefully dismantled if any long-term stability is to be achieved.

Morocco's entry into the security equation is highly significant precisely because Rabat represents an explicit, structural rejection of this Islamist model. The Moroccan monarchy, through its historic spiritual legitimacy and domestic security policies, has spent decades actively suppressing extremist religious movements within its own borders.

By committing to the stabilization of Gaza, Morocco joins Israel and the United States in a direct, institutional stand against political Islamism. This deployment must be viewed as an ideological offensive designed to purge the remnants of Hamas’ radical governance and replace it with a moderate, pragmatic administrative model that respects sovereignty and rejects jihadist expansionism.

The strategic reality of a demanding mission

Let there be no illusions about the sheer, grueling difficulty of the task that awaits these forces. Gaza is a highly radicalized, booby-trapped ruin. The environment is inherently hostile, and the civilian population has been fed a steady diet of antisemitism and jihadist propaganda for two decades.

Moroccan soldiers simulate securing a port during the multinational African Lion war games, May 2025 ( Photo: Abdel Majid / AFP )

The Moroccan forces, slated to help secure a pilot humanitarian zone in the devastated southern area of Rafah, are stepping into a complex strategic arena. They will face asymmetrical threats, lingering sleeper cells and subterranean dangers left behind by a defeated enemy. This is a highly demanding and serious endeavor.

Fortunately, Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces and Royal Gendarmerie are uniquely equipped to meet these formidable challenges. Over several decades, Moroccan forces have accumulated vast experience in complex, high-risk peacekeeping environments across the globe, from the Balkans to sub-Saharan Africa.

Renowned for their iron discipline, tactical versatility and operational efficiency, they possess the precise skill set required for this sensitive mission. They are not passive observers; they are elite, highly trained professionals capable of maintaining absolute order while projecting a reassuring, stabilizing presence.

With the unyielding backing of Israeli intelligence and American logistical support, these forces possess the capabilities, the training and the strategic resolve to master this challenging terrain and protect the peace.

The axis of Washington, Rabat and Jerusalem

The success of this stabilization architecture rests upon a powerful foundation of trilateral cooperation between three long-standing allies. This diplomatic breakthrough is a direct product of the Gaza Board of Peace, launched in Washington under the leadership of U.S. President Donald Trump.

For American foreign policy, this deployment represents a masterful realization of the regional burden-sharing model, where reliable, moderate partners take responsibility for maintaining order, reducing the need for endless Western interventions.

By facilitating this agreement, the Trump administration demonstrates that the Abraham Accords are an active, security-focused alliance capable of solving complex challenges. This trilateral alignment serves as an enduring template for future cooperation, enhancing Israeli security while elevating Morocco’s standing as a vital anchor of stability.

A visionary legacy

The signing of this historic and comprehensive agreement in Rabat signals a profound, generational turning point for the region. This milestone deployment stands as a lasting monument to the visionary statesmanship of King Mohammed VI and President Donald Trump, who rejected past failed dogmas to construct a practical, enduring framework for cooperative regional security.

By translating the promise of the Abraham Accords into active stabilization, they have initiated a powerful paradigm shift elevating moderation above conflict.

As Morocco’s dedicated personnel take their positions on the ground, they carry the promise of a stable future where security and dignity are daily realities. Through this historic deployment, Rabat, Jerusalem and Washington have forged an unbreakable alliance of moderate nations, united in purpose and resolute in strength, paving the way for a new era of stability and cooperation that will actively shape the future of the entire Middle East for generations to come.