Israeli tanks fire at Syrian positions on Golan Heights in first since '73 war

IDF claims to be responding to violation by Syria in positioning military structures in the area in violation of disengagement agreements

Israeli tanks fire at Syrian position on Golan 

The IDF on Thursday, fired on Syrian military positions on the Golan Heights for the first time since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The IDF said it was responding to a clear violation by Syria, of the 1974 disengagement agreement after the new military posts were identified. The military said it regards the Syrian government as responsible for all events within its territory.
The new Syrian positions were constructed east of the Israel-Syria border and according to the IDF, the Syrian military began storing weapons in them on Wednesday. They structures were believed to be empty of soldiers when they were shelled.
An IDF tank on the Golan Heighs, file
(Photo: AFP)
Earlier on Thursday, a Syrian news outlet affiliated with the opposition said on Thursday, that that two motorcyclists were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the town of Beit Jinn west of Damascus. The Israeli military had no comment.
Syrian military structures targeted by Israeli tanks
The attack comes one week after a strike on the Syrian port city of Tartus, in which at least two soldiers were killed and some six others wounded.
Aftermath of an Israeli drone attack in Syria
It took place unusually during daylight hours, at approximately 5:20 pm. Syrian state TV reported that it was launched from the Mediterranean Sea and resulted in significant damage. Hours later, another strike was reported on the Shayrat air base.
Smoke billows over the port city of Tartus after a strike attributed to Israel
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted one day later, at Israel's involvement in two strikes. "Last night we received further proof that the thunderous sound of planes is stronger than background noise and deeds count more than words."
First published: 17:31, 09.21.23
