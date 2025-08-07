Netherlands will push EU to suspend Israel trade deal, Dutch FM says

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said on Thursday that he had informed the Israeli ambassador, Modi Ephraim, that the Netherlands will advocate within the European Union to suspend the trade component of the Israel-EU Association Agreement, reflecting mounting European criticism of Israel over the war in Gaza.
Earlier Thursday, European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera delivered a sharp rebuke of Israel, describing the situation in Gaza as an affront to humanity. “What we are seeing is a concrete population being targeted, killed and condemned to starve to death,” she told Politico. “If it is not genocide, it looks very much like the definition used to express its meaning.”
Ribera highlighted the dire conditions in the Strip, where residents face a blockade, lack shelter and are deprived of food, water and medicine, according to reports. “A concrete population is confined with no homes — being destroyed — no food, water or medicines — being forbidden to access — and subject to bombing and shooting even when they are trying to get humanitarian aid,” she said.
While the European Commission has not officially labeled Israel’s actions as genocide, Ribera’s remarks are one of Europe’s strongest criticisms since the war in Gaza began. Ribera called for concrete action, urging the EU to consider suspending its economic and trade agreement with Israel, though she noted that sanctions require unanimous approval from all member states.
With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu potentially deciding Thursday evening on a full occupation of Gaza, Ribera stressed that the international community must use measures to enforce compliance with international law.
“What… has been said and done by the Israeli authorities go far beyond the international law limits,” she asserted. The Spanish official, whose country recognized Palestine last year, also addressed recent moves by France and the UK.
“Recognition is a good step forward, but it is not enough to build peace, stability and respect,” she said, advocating for deeper international engagement to prevent prolonged suffering.
A senior EU official, speaking to Reuters, described Gaza’s humanitarian situation as “extremely severe” despite some progress, including increased fuel deliveries, reopened routes and more aid trucks entering the strip.
However, the official noted that ongoing obstacles, particularly the lack of a safe environment for aid distribution, continue to hinder relief efforts. This follows an EU update to member states on a recent agreement with Israel to enhance humanitarian access to Gaza, which has yet to fully address the crisis.
Over 1,300 EU institution employees penned a scathing letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas, demanding immediate sanctions against Israel. Expressing “deep concern and utmost urgency” over Gaza’s humanitarian disaster.
They warned that famine is accelerating “exponentially,” potentially leading to “hundreds of deaths daily, mostly children,” within weeks. The employees criticized temporary measures like airdrops or limited aid as inadequate, saying, “Silence from the EU now equates to complicity in this crime.”
They argued that the EU’s core values—human dignity, freedom, equality, democracy and rule of law—face a critical moral test, risking the bloc’s legitimacy if it fails to act decisively.
Proposed actions include targeted sanctions on Israeli entities and leaders obstructing aid, halting EU-Israel research cooperation, including the Horizon program and leading UN efforts to secure safe humanitarian corridors.
The mounting pressure from EU officials and employees underscores growing alarm over Gaza’s deteriorating conditions, amplifying calls for accountability as Israel faces scrutiny for its military and humanitarian policies.