Netanyahu visits Tulkarm after bus bombings, bolsters West Bank troop deployment

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank on Friday, a day after explosive devices detonated on buses in central Israel, and vowed to intensify military operations against terrorist strongholds.
“We are entering terror hubs, leveling entire streets and eliminating terrorists,” Netanyahu said, standing alongside Israeli soldiers. “I have instructed reinforcements to be sent to Judea and Samaria and for additional operations against terrorist strongholds,” he added, using the West Bank's biblical name.
Addressing the recent attacks, Netanyahu described them as a serious escalation. “The attempt to carry out mass-casualty attacks yesterday was extremely severe,” he said. “In response, we have bolstered forces in the West Bank and launched additional military operations. I have full confidence in our brave soldiers to complete this mission.”
The bus bombings on Thursday involved four explosive devices planted on buses in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area. Three detonated in separate parking lots in Bat Yam, causing no casualties, while a fourth was discovered and neutralized near Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.
On Friday morning, the Shin Bet security agency arrested three suspects in connection with the bombings, including Israeli Jews accused of assisting the perpetrators.
The unexploded device in Holon weighed approximately five kilograms (11 pounds) and was marked in Arabic with the words: “Revenge from Tulkarm.” Hamas’ military wing in Tulkarm later issued a statement hinting at responsibility for the attack. “The revenge of the martyrs will not be forgotten as long as the occupier remains on our land. This is a jihad of victory or martyrdom,” the group declared.