Hostage families urge to stand against political sabotage ahead of possible Hamas deal

Thousands of Israelis are expected to protest Saturday night, demanding the release of hostages as dramatic developments unfold toward a potential deal with Hamas to end the war and implement a cease-fire already in effect in Gaza.
The protests follow U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that Hamas has partially agreed to his peace plan, expressing readiness to release all hostages but requesting negotiations over the details.
Before the main rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, family members of hostages addressed the public outside Begin Gate. Einav Zangauker, mother of captive Matan Zangauker, said, “This is day 729 of Matan’s captivity. We’ve never been so close to getting Matan and all the hostages back. But I know that as we get closer, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich and Netanyahu will do everything to sabotage my chance to hug Matan.” She called on Israelis to stand as a united front in support of the hostages.
Itzik Horen, father of hostage Eitan Horen and captive survivor Yair Horen, criticized the government: “How many more terrible days must he endure? For two years, Netanyahu and his messianic allies have traded in your life without a shred of humanity. Meanwhile, a murderous terrorist organization crushes its own people. You’re treated as a commodity, not a person.”
Other family members, including Maccabit Meir, aunt of twins Gali and Ziv Berman, expressed cautious optimism, citing Trump and his team’s decisive involvement and the ongoing cease-fire as progress toward a comprehensive agreement.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid warned against efforts to undermine the deal: “When Shabbat ends, and you hear threats from Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, remember they have no leverage. A vast majority in the Knesset and the Israeli public support Trump’s deal.”
At the rally, former hostages Gadi Mozes and Omer Shem Tov are expected to speak, and singer Ninet Tayeb will perform with dozens of former captives. Others scheduled to speak include Einav Zangauker, Liran Berman, former minister Yizhar Shai, Ayelet Goldin and Bat-Sheva Yahalomi.
The protests come after Hamas responded to Trump’s “20-point plan,” agreeing to release all hostages but not addressing key points like disarmament. Trump welcomed the partial response, expressing hope that Hamas is “ready for lasting peace” and urging Israel to halt airstrikes. A unilateral cease-fire began early Sunday, and the IDF shifted from offense to defense in Gaza under Prime Minister Netanyahu’s orders.
Netanyahu issued an extraordinary statement about preparing for the “immediate release” of hostages under Trump’s plan, reportedly coordinated with the U.S. side. A senior official said Israel had never negotiated a deal where all hostages are returned while operations continue in Gaza.
According to the official, all hostages are expected to be released within 72 hours of mutual agreement. Negotiations will continue in subsequent stages, with an Israeli delegation led by Minister Ron Dermer set to travel to Cairo, where a Hamas delegation is arriving Sunday. U.S. representatives, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will also attend.
First published: 19:09, 10.04.25