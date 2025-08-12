24 Western nations demand Israel allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into Gaza

Foreign ministers from 24 Western nations — several of which have already pledged to recognize a Palestinian state — on Tuesday called for the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. “Israel has a duty to allow all international non-governmental organizations to participate in aid distribution,” a joint statement declared.
Issued by the United Kingdom, the declaration described the alleged famine in Gaza as “unimaginable.” Signatories included the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Canada, Australia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Ireland, Japan, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia, along with three EU representatives. They accused Israel of deliberately obstructing the flow of aid into the enclave.
“The crisis is worsening before our eyes. Immediate steps are needed to stop the famine. We call on the Israeli government to grant the necessary permits to all international NGOs and refrain from blocking their access to Gaza. Aid must not be politicized,” the statement continued. It urged Israel to take “permanent, concrete measures” to ensure large-scale, secure access for aid groups, including UN agencies, and to open all crossings and routes for the delivery of food, shelter, fuel, clean water, medicine and medical equipment. The signatories stressed that violence or lethal force must not be used at distribution sites and that civilians and aid workers must be protected.
They also warned that new registration requirements were hindering aid efforts and could prompt NGOs to withdraw entirely, worsening the crisis. While calling on Israel to lift these restrictions and open all crossings, the ministers made no mention of Hamas. They also thanked the United States, Qatar and Egypt for their mediation toward a ceasefire.
Many of the signatory nations have already announced they will recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September. Australia was the latest to join, declaring its intention only on Monday. Soon after, New Zealand — which did not sign the statement — said it was “considering” the move.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
These announcements are part of a broader wave of recognition commitments from Western states. Late last month, Australia and 14 other countries signed a separate declaration expressing readiness to recognize Palestine in September, calling it a vital step toward a two-state solution and inviting other nations to join. Of those 15, nine — including Australia, Andorra, Canada, Finland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Portugal and San Marino — had not previously recognized or committed to recognizing a Palestinian state.
Addressing the foreign press, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to recent statements from allies, including Australia, criticizing Israel’s ongoing operations in Gaza. “Anyone who says Israel has the right to defend itself is also saying — don’t use it,” he said. “The Australians know what they would do if near Melbourne or Sydney there had been such a horrific attack. I believe they would do at least what we are doing — perhaps less effectively or precisely. We have lost many soldiers in this effort.”
On the wave of international recognition for a Palestinian state, Netanyahu added: “The Palestinians have been offered a state many times, including in the partition plan, and they rejected it. They have turned down generous offers from my predecessors. They don’t want to build a state — they want to destroy one. They opposed Zionism before Israel’s founding and have opposed it ever since. Hamas in Gaza had a de facto state, yet they declared war to annihilate Israel. That’s what they did on October 7, and that’s what they will do again if we don’t eliminate them.”