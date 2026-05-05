Jonathan Pollard, once jailed in US for spying, says he will enter Israeli politics

Pollard said he would run alongside

Nissim Louk

, the father of

Shani Louk

, a German-Israeli woman who became one of the most recognizable victims of the Oct. 7 attack after an

image of her body in the back of a pickup truck circulated around the world

. Louk was killed while fleeing the Nova music festival near the Gaza border, where terrorists killed hundreds of people, and her body was taken into Gaza. Israeli forces

recovered her body in May 2024