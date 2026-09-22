Women race without hijabs in Tehran as pro-regime rally draws 300,000 participants

Several women ran without the compulsory hijab during a 10-kilometer race in Tehran, footage from the event showed, as a pro-regime rally drawing 300,000 participants took place elsewhere in Iran’s capital.

The race began Friday morning at Velayat Park, where organizers held separate competitions for women and men.

Tehran held a 10-kilometer women only marathon in Velayat Park.



They surely look very oppressed… pic.twitter.com/LaRHThXHzS — Arya Yadegaar (@AryJeayBackup) September 18, 2026

Elsewhere in Tehran on Friday, an estimated 300,000 people attended the Janfadayan-e Iran rally, a large state-organized gathering involving members of the Revolutionary Guards and Basij as well as volunteers.

Participants at the rally pledged their readiness to defend the country.

The women’s race followed a cancellation days earlier of the “Mahan Run” in the city of Kerman. That event had been scheduled to include 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer and 21-kilometer races.

Kerman’s seminary called for the competition to be canceled over planned co-ed participation and concerns about “religious values.” Authorities ultimately withheld a permit for the event.

Protest over the murder of Mahsa Amini ( צילום: AP )

Following a marathon on Kish Island in December 2025, images showing women participating without hijabs drew criticism from conservative figures and prompted legal action against the organizers.

Iranian women have increasingly appeared without head coverings on streets and in other public places since the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom protests. The demonstrations were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.