Report: Iran hit some Israeli military sites during war

Iranian airstrikes last month had hit some IDF sites, a military official told Reuters on Tuesday, the first such apparent public acknowledgment that such locations had been struck.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with military briefing rules, said that "very few" sites had been hit and that they remained functional.

Impact site of Iranian missile in Tel Aviv

The official declined to provide further details, including identifying which military locations were affected or how severe the damage was to military infrastructure.

Iran carried out waves of airstrikes against Israel last month after Israel launched a surprise attack on June 13, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and missile arsenal.

The Iranian strikes frequently targeted the densely populated cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa, and the country's south around Be'er Sheva, where there are a number of military facilities.

Several residential buildings were hit in the attacks, although the IDF says that most incoming missiles and drones launched by Iran were intercepted during the 12-day war.

1 View gallery IDF sites struck by Iranian missile according to foreign media reports ( Illustration: The Telegraph )

In Israel, 28 people were killed. Iranian authorities have said that 935 people were killed in the Israeli attacks, which also targeted Tehran, the country's densely populated capital.

Military commanders and civilians were killed in Iran, while in Israel, among the 28 killed, one was a soldier on leave .