Israel eliminates senior Hamas commander in massive northern Gaza attack

The IDF told Agence France-Presse that the strike was aimed at a high-ranking terrorist and that multiple measures were taken to minimize civilian harm. While the military did not confirm the identity of the target, Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya reported that the man killed was Haitham al-Sheikh, commander of Hamas’ Shijaiyah Battalion.
Palestinian media reported that dozens of people were killed in the strike, including women and children. The number of casualties could not be independently verified.
The strike occurred around 11 a.m., according to initial Palestinian reports. A local resident described several missiles hitting a four-story building near tents housing displaced families. “Shrapnel flew everywhere. We could hear the screams of terrified people. It was a horrifying scene,” he said.
Hamas issued a statement condemning the strike and labeled it a "massacre," claiming more than 50 people were wounded. Palestinian Islamic Jihad also condemned the attack.
The IDF has been operating in and around Shijaiyah since late last week amid a stalemate in negotiations to release 59 hostages still held by Hamas. The IDF said the goal of its operations was to deepen control and expand its security perimeter in the area.
Haitham al-Sheikh is the third Shijaiyah Battalion commander to be killed since the war began on October 7, 2023. On March 23, the IDF and Shin Bet announced the killing of his predecessor, Jamil Amar Wadia, who led the battalion for much of the war. He had replaced Wisam Farhat, who was killed in December 2023.
According to Israeli security officials, Wadia had overseen the battalion’s operations against IDF forces and was involved in rebuilding its capabilities. He was also linked to a 2011 anti-tank missile attack on a school bus that killed Israeli teenager Daniel Viflic.