Watch video of IDF strike on Tehran that wounded Iranian president during war

Saudi Arabian channel broadcasts video of explosions in Tehran that are similar to the targeted attacks on Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and Hamas chief Mohammed Sinwar in Gaza 

Video of an Israeli attack on Tehran, that targeted a meeting of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council and where President Masoud Pezeshkian was wounded, was shown on Sunday on the Saudi Arabian Al Hadath channel
Israeli strike on Tehran last month, wounding president Pezeshkian

1 View gallery
Masoud Pezeshkian, IDF strikes on Tehran Masoud Pezeshkian, IDF strikes on Tehran
Masoud Pezeshkian, IDF strikes on Tehran
(Photo: AFP)
The video showed multiple explosions and was similar to Israeli attacks on terrorist leaders when they were in underground bunkers, including Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and Mohammed Sinwar in Gaza.
The explosions last month, cause a power outage, but the officials were able to escape through an emergency exit that was prepared in advance, the report claimed. Pezeshkian and others were slightly hurt during their escape.
On the day of the strike, the IDF issued a warning to residents of Tehran to evacuate for their safety. Shortly after the warning was issued, explosions were heard in the western parts of the city.
Accroding to the Iranian IRNA news agency, at the same time, Pezeshkian warned Israel and the United States, through the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, that if Israeli strikes would not stop, Iran would respond with more force against Israel
