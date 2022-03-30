President Herzog meets Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman

President Isaac Herzog was welcomed Wednesday by Jordan's King Abdullah II at the Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman.
The historic visit marks the first time the Israeli flag has been presented publicly during a state visit of an Israeli official to the Hashemite Kingdom's royal palace and comes a day after Defense Minister Benny Gantz's own visit to the kingdom, and amid a series of terror attacks that has claimed the lives of 11 Israelis in just one week.
Upon Herzog's arrival, the two held a one-on-one meeting before being joined by diplomatic delegations from both sides.
At the start of the session, Abdullah reportedly condemned the recent terror attacks in Be'er Sheva, Hadera, and most recently Bnei Brak, and sent his condolences to the victims' families.
The monarch further said that Israel must avoid measures that could restrict access of Muslim worshippers to Jerusalem's al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan for fear that could exacerbate tensions.
He added that he sees Herzog's visit as an opportunity for an in-depth discussion on how to move forward in efforts to achieve "just and lasting peace."
Herzog, on his part, thanked Abdullah for his support and hospitality, which he added, "expresses the friendship between our peoples."
"We have suffered from heinous terrorist attacks in the last ten days. The lives of innocent people have been cut short by horrific attacks by vile terrorists. We must fight together against all forms of terrorism and cooperate for the security of our countries."
"We offer another alternative of dialogue between people, of respect, of mutual dialogue, of showing the region that there can be another way... We must move toward enabling everyone to practice their beliefs in safety, in security, in calm circumstances," Herzog added.
Hours after the meeting, the Jordanian palace published a separate statement emphasizing that the king expressed "condemnation of violence of all forms" and that "he referred to the unfortunate attacks targeting civilians on both sides."
i24NEWS contributed to this story.