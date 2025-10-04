Trump praises Israel halt to Gaza strikes, warns Hamas: 'I will not tolerate delay'

President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Hamas to advance negotiations on a potential peace agreement, praising Israel for halting airstrikes in Gaza, while warning that delays would leave “all cards on the table.”
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he appreciated Israel’s temporary pause to allow for the release of hostages under his peace plan. “I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, fast. Everyone will be treated fairly,” he said.
Trump’s statement comes amid rapid developments in negotiations after Hamas responded to his “20-Point Plan” with a willingness to release all hostages but without addressing key disputes such as disarmament. The unilateral cease-fire went into effect around 3 a.m., and under orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israel Defense Forces shifted from offensive to defensive operations in Gaza.
Netanyahu issued an unusual late-night statement preparing for the “immediate release” of hostages under Trump’s framework. A senior Israeli official said the plan was reportedly coordinated with Trump and noted, “Israel was not surprised.” According to the official, Israel is effectively abandoning its principle of negotiating only under fire, marking an unprecedented deal in which all hostages would be released while the IDF remains in Gaza.
According to the official, all 48 hostages would be released within 72 hours of both sides agreeing to the deal. The IDF would remain in Gaza, withdrawing only to a designated line outlined in the U.S. plan, covering the city of Gaza, as part of the first stage. “No one is withdrawing at this time,” the official said.
Negotiations are expected to take place over the next few days. A delegation led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will travel to Cairo Sunday or Monday, joined by Israel’s hostage coordinator Gal Hirsch and other officials from Mossad and Shin Bet. The U.S. delegation will include Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, senior adviser to Trump.
“This is a matter of days; no one is going there to sunbathe,” the Israeli official said. “Witkoff wants to finish and move forward. We will discuss the release of the hostages and, afterward, the other technical elements of the agreement.”
Separately, thousands of Israelis are expected to rally Saturday evening at the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to call for the release of captives. Ahead of the main rally, family members spoke at Begin Gate. Einav Zangauker, mother of captive Matan Zangauker, said, “This is day 729 of Matan’s captivity. We have never been this close to getting Matan and all the hostages back. I know that as we get closer, Ben Gvir, Smotrich and Netanyahu will do everything to undermine my chance to hug Matan.”
“These are critical days,” she added. “The negotiators are organizing to pressure Netanyahu. We must stand as a wall against them. We cannot rely only on Trump. I call on all citizens — anyone who wants the hostages returned and the war ended — to join us in the streets.”