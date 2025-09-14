Netanyahu, ministers weigh steps to protect hostages in Gaza offensive

Shortly after Israel completed final preparations for a new offensive in Gaza City , with hundreds of tanks, armored personnel carriers and bulldozers already deployed around the Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sunday evening with officials and ministers to discuss ways to avoid harming hostages held in the city .

At the same time, families of hostages appealed to negotiators and security officials to “prevent the killing of living hostages and the loss of those already dead.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Marc Israel Sellem, AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg )

The families addressed their plea to the professional echelon of the negotiating team as well as to the IDF, the Shin Bet security agency and the Mossad, saying Netanyahu is “determined to wage an endless war for political needs while knowingly and immediately endangering all 48 hostages and the one female hostage. Do not lend your hand to clear, foreseeable and deliberate harm to the hostages. Security chiefs, do not be mistaken — every hostage harmed will be your responsibility.

“History, morality and the core values of Israeli society will not forgive anyone who supports the act of sacrifice initiated by the prime minister. Two years have passed since Oct. 7, two years since the greatest abandonment in the country’s history. Do not follow in his footsteps. Bring a comprehensive deal. End the war.”

Joining the discussion were Defense Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Minister Aryeh Deri. Representing the security establishment were IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, senior officers, the acting head of the Shin Bet, Mossad chief David Barnea and retired Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, who is responsible for the hostage file on behalf of the IDF, along with hostage affairs coordinator Gal Hirsch.

Preparations for the offensive

According to IDF assessments, about 300,000 Palestinians have already left Gaza City for the south, and many more are expected to evacuate once tanks and armored vehicles enter the city’s western neighborhoods . Preparations for the ground stage of Operation Gideon Chariots II were completed Saturday night, with hundreds of engineering vehicles assembled near the Gaza border before being sent into action in the north.

Regular IDF battalions are leading the deployment. Units are already operating on the outskirts of the city, including the Zeitoun neighborhood to the south and Sheikh Radwan to the north, to enable brigades to advance into western Gaza City.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Eyad BABA / AFP )

Despite the large-scale evacuation, the IDF has decided that even if much of the city’s population remains, it will not delay the operation. Troops are expected to move slowly and cautiously and, as in the first maneuver in Gaza City, may witness crowds fleeing south with white flags. The military is preparing for the possibility that Hamas could exploit the evacuations to launch attacks on soldiers along the routes.