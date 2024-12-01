Trump nominates fierce critic of FBI, as new chief

On Saturday night, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Kashyap (Kash) Patel, who previously served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Defense during Trump’s first term, will be appointed as the next FBI Director. Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social.
According to Trump, “Kash is an excellent lawyer, investigator, and an ‘America First’ fighter who has dedicated his career to exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people. He played a crucial role in exposing the Russian hoax and stands as a defender of truth, accountability, and the constitution.”
The president-elect further stated, “Kash did outstanding work during my first term, where he served as Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Kash has also participated in over 60 jury trials.”
Trump added, “This FBI will put an end to America’s growing crime epidemic, dismantle immigrant criminal gangs, and combat the evil scourge of human and drug trafficking along the border. Kash will work under our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to restore loyalty, courage, and integrity to the FBI.”
CNN reported that Patel has been highly critical of the FBI in the past. In a podcast interview in September, Patel called for dismantling the agency’s Washington headquarters and turning it into a “Deep State museum.” He also mocked the FBI during an interview on “The Shawn Ryan Show” in relation to the search warrant executed in 2022 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which had led to charges against the president-elect for retaining classified documents. A judge later dismissed the charges against Trump.
Patel has publicly praised Israel's intelligence capabilities on numerous occasions and has called for the United States to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel, which he described as “our number one ally.” Following the “pager” operation in Lebanon, he told Fox News, “What the Israelis did was genius. Hamas is looking at what they did, and they are surely trembling. They must be terrified right now at how brilliant the Israelis are in executing this. This was planned for so long—Israel doesn’t play one-dimensional chess.”
“I’ve worked with Israeli intelligence services for years,” Patel shared. “This is part of a multi-system approach, a strategy of thinking one, two, even seven steps ahead. They mapped out every possible outcome, and for the first time in the war, Iran is likely saying to itself, ‘They might actually defeat us.’”
After Iran’s attack on Israel, Patel placed blame on President Biden, accusing him of “allowing Iran to return to the international stage and resume business as usual.” He added, “Israel’s capabilities are extraordinary, but they cannot defeat Iran alone—it’s too big a machine. We need to stand shoulder to shoulder, side by side with Israel against Iran. And when Trump returns to power, we will shut down the machine that funnels money to Iran. We won’t have hostages in the hands of Hamas, Iran, or Hezbollah. America needs to wake up and prioritize Israel. We need to end this war, bring Israeli and American hostages home, and stand with our number one ally—and that’s exactly what Trump will do.”
Current FBI Director, Christopher Wray, has three years remaining in his 10-year term and would need to resign or be dismissed to make way for Patel. Trump appointed Wray in 2017 after firing James Comey, describing Wray at the time as “a man of impeccable qualifications.”
Patel has been involved in several controversial incidents, including a statement last year in which he said he would “go after” politicians and journalists perceived as enemies of Trump. During Trump’s first term, senior security officials reportedly viewed Patel with hostility, regarding him as an unstable individual who was excessively eager to please Trump.