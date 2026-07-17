Vessel hijacked off Yemen as satellite images show Iranian missile hit US Patriot battery

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported that a vessel was hijacked this morning (Friday) while transiting the Gulf of Aden, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the port of Al Mukalla in eastern Yemen. Security sources said armed attackers boarded the chemical tanker ASANA, which was carrying chemical products and was reportedly bound for Bosaso, Somalia.
Meanwhile, after a sixth consecutive night of exchanges between Iran and the United States, Soar Atlas released satellite imagery this morning showing damage at U.S. bases in the Gulf. The images, taken yesterday and analyzed by the company, show a U.S. Army Patriot air defense system at Erbil International Airport in Iraq that was hit by an Iranian missile. Additional imagery shows three buildings completely destroyed at the Zayed military complex in Abu Dhabi.
The company also released satellite images taken yesterday showing damage at military sites in Iran. Among them were strikes on Iran's underground Air Force base, Oghab 44. Imagery from the base shows two impact sites along the taxiway connecting the tunnel complex to the runway, as well as two additional strikes on infrastructure.
The existence of the secret Iranian base was revealed in 2023, when Iranian media published footage showing drones and fighter jets at the facility, including F-4 Phantom aircraft. It is the first tactical base operated by the Iranian Air Force to house fighter aircraft, bombers and drones. Construction of the underground base, located in Hormozgan province in southern Iran about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of the Strait of Hormuz, began in mid-2013. Work on its runway started eight years later. The base was named Oghab 44 because it was unveiled 44 years after the Islamic Revolution.
Additional imagery from Iran indicates damage to two buildings at the port of Bandar Abbas. It also shows extensive damage at the southern end of the port caused by a strike on an observation tower.
Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy also announced this morning that "as a result of the Iranian aggression, one of the country's power generation and water desalination plants was hit. A fire broke out at the facility and extensive damage was caused to multiple power generation units, requiring the activation of emergency plans and an immediate response to mitigate the effects of the incident and maintain the stability of the electricity grid."