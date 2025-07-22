IDF soldier seriously wounded in Gaza as ground operation in Deir al-Balah nears end

A Golani Brigade soldier was seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile in central Gaza, as signs mount that the army’s ground offensive in Deir al-Balah is winding down

Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
An IDF noncommissioned officer from the Golani Brigade’s technology and maintenance unit was seriously wounded Tuesday evening during combat in central Gaza, the military announced.
The soldier was hit by an anti-tank missile while tending to armored vehicles, specifically the Namer APCs used by the Golani Brigade, at the start of a new ground maneuver on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah. He was evacuated for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.
Military eliminates Hamas terrorists in Gaza
(Video: IDF)
The incident marks the first IDF casualty in the new phase of the operation in Deir al-Balah.
Meanwhile, signs are growing that the IDF's ground campaign in the city is approaching its conclusion. Arabic media outlets reported throughout the day that Israeli forces had already begun withdrawing from areas they entered recently. Just yesterday, reports noted tanks and armored vehicles moving into Deir al-Balah. On Sunday, the IDF issued evacuation notices to residents in several parts of the city, located in the central Gaza Strip.
2 View gallery
מצבור אמצעי הלחימה שאותר בחאן יונס על ידי צק"ח כפיר מצבור אמצעי הלחימה שאותר בחאן יונס על ידי צק"ח כפיר
Weapons stash located in Khan Younis
(Photo: IDF)
Separately, IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin provided updates on other ground operations across the Strip. As part of the 36th Division’s activities, the Kfir Brigade’s combat team uncovered and seized fragmentation grenades, explosive devices, mortar shells and tactical communications equipment in Khan Younis.
In the north, the 98th Division continues operating in the Shejaiya and Zeitoun areas. During these operations, airstrikes directed by divisional fire control eliminated about ten militants in the past 24 hours.
2 View gallery
פעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזהפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה
(Photo: IDF)
The Nahal Brigade's combat team, active in the Daraj Tuffah area, and Givati Brigade forces operating in Beit Hanoun are also continuing efforts to destroy terror infrastructure both above and below ground. The IDF reported that the 99th Division, active in Beit Hanoun and central Gaza, remains engaged in operations aimed at eliminating militants.
The Israeli Air Force, according to the IDF, struck dozens of terror targets across the Strip over the past day. These included armed militants, booby-trapped buildings, anti-tank launch positions, combat tunnels, and additional terror infrastructure.
