IDF soldier seriously wounded in Gaza as ground operation in Deir al-Balah nears end

The soldier was hit by an anti-tank missile while tending to armored vehicles, specifically the Namer APCs used by the Golani Brigade, at the start of a new ground maneuver on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah. He was evacuated for medical treatment, and his family has been notified.
The incident marks the first IDF casualty in the new phase of the operation in Deir al-Balah.
Meanwhile, signs are growing that the IDF's ground campaign in the city is approaching its conclusion. Arabic media outlets reported throughout the day that Israeli forces had already begun withdrawing from areas they entered recently. Just yesterday, reports noted tanks and armored vehicles moving into Deir al-Balah. On Sunday, the IDF issued evacuation notices to residents in several parts of the city, located in the central Gaza Strip.
Separately, IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin provided updates on other ground operations across the Strip. As part of the 36th Division’s activities, the Kfir Brigade’s combat team uncovered and seized fragmentation grenades, explosive devices, mortar shells and tactical communications equipment in Khan Younis.
In the north, the 98th Division continues operating in the Shejaiya and Zeitoun areas. During these operations, airstrikes directed by divisional fire control eliminated about ten militants in the past 24 hours.
The Nahal Brigade's combat team, active in the Daraj Tuffah area, and Givati Brigade forces operating in Beit Hanoun are also continuing efforts to destroy terror infrastructure both above and below ground. The IDF reported that the 99th Division, active in Beit Hanoun and central Gaza, remains engaged in operations aimed at eliminating militants.
The Israeli Air Force, according to the IDF, struck dozens of terror targets across the Strip over the past day. These included armed militants, booby-trapped buildings, anti-tank launch positions, combat tunnels, and additional terror infrastructure.