‘Mike Huckabee wants to be settler himself’

By nominating former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as U.S. Ambassador to Israel, President-elect Donald Trump is effectively signaling he does not consider a two-state solution to be viable for resolving the Middle East conflict, according to Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365.
“Mike Huckabee is the biggest proponent of Judea and Samaria,” Weisz told ILTV on Wednesday. “He doesn't even call it the West Bank. He only refers to it by its historical and biblical name: Yehuda and Shomron, Judea and Samaria. The Biden administration is sanctioning settlers, and Mike Huckabee wants to buy a house in Efrat and become a settler himself.”
Weisz argued that with many of Trump’s new appointments, Israel could see vast changes in U.S. policy “from night to day, from bad to good.”
“We’re going to see great things, especially when it comes to handling the war,” said Weisz. “Israel has been fighting with its hands tied behind its back,” with the U.S. “holding back weapons, leading to the deaths of IDF soldiers.” He said Trump, on the other hand, would support Israel in finishing the war victoriously, including the release of hostages.
Huckabee, however, is the first evangelical Christian, as opposed to Jewish, appointment as ambassador to Israel in some time. Weisz believes this will benefit Israel, as Jewish ambassadors to Israel are “very nervous about allegations of dual loyalty.”
In contrast, he said, “Christians don't have that problem. They have one loyalty. They have loyalty to God, and the Word of God, and the Word of God is really crystal clear that America needs to support Israel.”