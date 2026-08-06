‘He gave everything to reserves’: Harel and Tamir mourned after deadly Lebanon blast

After a month and a half without Israeli fatalities in Lebanon, two families again received the worst possible news. Major (Res.) Harel Birenstock and combat medic Sergeant Major (Res.) Tamir Vaknin were killed Wednesday when an explosive device detonated in the southern Lebanese village of Majdal Zoun , an area under IDF control.

Vaknin, 33, of Eilat, is survived by his parents and two brothers. Birenstock, 34, of Nokdim, leaves behind his wife, four children, parents and siblings. Four other reservists were seriously wounded in the blast. All six served in the 2855th Battalion of the 55th Paratroopers Brigade.

Gallery Sergeant Major (Res.) Tamir Vaknin and Major (Res.) Harel Birenstock ( Photo: IDF )

‘The most important thing was reserve duty’

Michael Tomer, a close friend of Birenstock, described him as a lifelong friend and “a winner at heart.” “Harel and I were friends from a very young age, really like brothers,” he said. “Until the army, we went through the same frameworks together and were counselors in a youth movement. Harel was someone who always did everything well. He always tried to keep things light and made everything seem easy.”

Tomer said Birenstock had devoted himself completely to military service in recent years. “For the past three years, Harel put his entire life on hold and gave everything he had to reserve duty,” he said. “He had a wife at home, four children and a job as an engineer at Elbit, but the most important thing was reserve duty and defending the country.”

He recalled Birenstock’s determination and generosity. Nearly two years ago, after extensive fundraising work, Birenstock raised 30,000 shekels for the Shalva organization, and the two ran the New York Marathon together. “That was Harel,” Tomer said. “Just yesterday morning, a few hours before the incident, we were messaging. In recent years, whenever he entered somewhere, he would write to tell me how he was and that everything was fine. In our last conversation, I asked him when we would go cycling together.”

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal also mourned Birenstock, who grew up in the area and later built his home there. “We grieve Harel’s fall and send our condolences to his parents, his wife, his children, his brothers, his sisters and his entire family,” Rosenthal wrote. “I also send an embrace and strength to my friends in the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade, which suffered a severe blow today. I am here in the hills of Gush Etzion, and my heart is with you in the mountains of Lebanon.”

‘A hero of Israel, the salt of the earth’

Vaknin’s brother Yoav said Tamir was known for his warmth, humor and deep commitment to those around him. “Tamir had a huge heart,” he said. “He made everyone in the company laugh. His friends from reserve duty always said he was its heart. Since October 7, he had constantly been in the reserves and never considered stopping. He would serve for a period, rest a little and then go back again.”

According to Yoav, Vaknin had been thinking seriously about his future and career, including the possibility of taking a position in the United States. “He really wanted to advance at work and was considering whether to take a job in the United States,” he said. “It was hard for him because of the family, but he wanted to build his future. Reserve duty held back his work to some extent, but he felt he had to do it.” He added: “He always took care of the family. He always called our parents and brothers and visited often. He truly cared for everyone around him.”

Eilat Mayor Eli Lankri, who visited the Vaknin family Wednesday night, said the city had received the news with profound pain. “Tamir was one of the finest sons of this city,” Lankri said. “Eilat bows its head, grieves the loss and embraces the dear family during this unbearably difficult hour.”

Vaknin was the son of Shimon and Katerina and the brother of David and Yoav. He grew up in Eilat, studied in the city’s education system and attended Rabin High School. “He was a hero of Israel, the salt of the earth, who fought courageously in defense of the State of Israel,” Lankri said.

Ariel, a friend of the Vaknin family, urged Eilat residents to attend Vaknin’s funeral at the military cemetery. “When I heard the news of the disaster, I did not want to believe it,” he said. “As someone who knows similar loss closely, I know the pain never truly passes, even when people say time does its work.” He added: “We must continue to believe they are watching from above and expect us to grow stronger and give the best of ourselves to protect the country for which they were killed.”

Force entered booby-trapped building

The incident occurred at around noon Wednesday during an ongoing operation by the battalion to clear Majdal Zoun, an effort that has continued for months. An initial report said an engineering vehicle had driven over an explosive device. It later emerged that the force had gone to search a building that had been rigged with explosives. The four wounded reservists were evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

IDF strikes in Lebanon

Majdal Zoun lies in the western sector of the security zone, south of the yellow line and in territory controlled by the IDF. In response to the blast, the IDF struck what it described as Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area. The military said the attacks were carried out “in response to Hezbollah’s blatant violation” of the ceasefire. Among the targets were weapons storage facilities and operational apartments used by the terrorist organization.

The IDF is conducting an in-depth investigation into the incident, with one of the central questions being when the explosive device was planted, before or after the ceasefire came into effect. If the device was placed before the ceasefire, investigators will examine whether Hezbollah operatives deliberately detonated it after identifying Israeli forces at the site.