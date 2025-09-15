Hostage families to IDF chief: Our loved ones are human shields, in danger of vanishing

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum called Monday for an urgent meeting with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, citing concerns about the military’s plan to launch Operation Gideon’s Chariots II and remarks Zamir made last week about the risks such an offensive could pose to soldiers and hostages in Gaza.
In a letter obtained by Ynet, the families expressed deep anxiety over the fate of their loved ones and warned that a major military action could lead to the death of living hostages or the loss of the remains of those already killed.
At the start of their letter, the families wrote: “We demand that the fate of our loved ones not be abandoned. The IDF must present the public and the families with a clear policy: no more living hostages murdered in captivity as a result of military pressure, and no more fallen soldiers disappearing under the rubble with no chance of being located and brought to proper burial.”
The letter stressed that, according to Israeli intelligence, hostages in Gaza City are being used as human shields against an Israeli ground invasion and airstrikes. Families warned that the remains of deceased hostages were also in danger of being lost forever. “The beginning of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II intensifies this fear many times over and unnecessarily endangers both regular and reserve soldiers,” they wrote.
The call for a meeting came after testimony from relatives. Meirav, the mother of hostage Guy Gilboa-Dalal, said her son is being held above ground in Gaza City and used as a human shield. “This is the lowest of the low. We can’t breathe,” she said, describing how he suffers from extreme thirst and malnutrition. “They put a long shirt on him so that people wouldn’t see the terrible thinness of his body.” Other families urged Israel’s leadership and security officials “to prevent the killing of living hostages and the loss of the remains of the dead.”
Zamir himself raised concerns Friday in a closed briefing to the Knesset Intelligence Subcommittee. According to participants, he warned that hostages’ lives, as well as soldiers’ lives, were at serious risk and admitted, “The prime minister is not telling us what the next stage is. We don’t know what to prepare for.” He also cautioned about the broader consequences of the chosen plan for Gaza City, from a lack of international legitimacy to harm to prisoners, though he stressed that the IDF would carry out the government’s orders.
In their letter, the families added: “From your remarks, it is clear that Operation Gideon’s Chariots II will not defeat Hamas but will lead to an endless war in Gaza and erase hard-won military gains. We have asked to meet with you time and again. We cannot wait any longer. We demand an immediate meeting and avoidance of an unnecessary step that will kill our loved ones.”
They concluded: “There must be an end to political recklessness carried out at the expense of the public and the IDF. Protecting the hostages is not only a basic moral duty but also a supreme national and security interest. We expect an immediate meeting.”