Netanyahu says Qatar strike 'didn't fail,' warns 'Israel will attack again' if necessary

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, visiting Israel, gave a joint statement Monday afternoon at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem after their meeting. At the same time, the Washington Post reported that Rubio is expected to visit Qatar on Tuesday, one week after the Israeli strike in Doha.
At the start of his remarks, Netanyahu told Rubio: “Your visit to the eternal capital is strong proof of the bond between our countries. Iran continues to shout ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ but these threats are stopped thanks to our shared determination and President Trump’s decision to strike its nuclear facilities. That was a message to the entire world that America acts to defend its interests and its allies. Israel has no better ally than America.”
He continued: “President Trump told me: Remember October 7 — and we remember. We remember the hostages, we are committed to bringing them all back, and we thank you for your help. We remember Hamas and know that we must defeat them. They should not remain there. Your visit sends a message that the U.S. stands with Israel against medieval lies, the rise of antisemitism worldwide, and the weak governments that pressure us because they themselves are collapsing under pressure.”
Asked by Ynet if Israel had updated Washington before the Doha strike, Netanyahu replied: “The decision to strike the terrorist leadership there was entirely independent. It was made by me, managed by us, and we take full responsibility — because terrorists cannot be given safe haven. We did this ourselves.” He added: “There is hypocrisy and cynicism in condemning Israel. The UN approved that states should not host terrorists, and of course the U.S. acted courageously against al-Qaida sanctuaries in Afghanistan and against bin Laden in Pakistan.”
Rubio also addressed the crisis with Doha, saying: “We are focused on the role Qatar can play right now to secure the release of the hostages and a better future for Gaza’s residents, as long as Hamas is there and the hostages are there. At the end of the day, there is Hamas, there are 48 hostages, and we remain focused on what can be done in the next step.” On the operation in Qatar, he added: “We have good relations with our Gulf partners, and we are talking with them. The reality is that there are still hostages holding all of Gaza hostage — they are agents of barbarism. The future is not possible until every hostage is released, and we will have to discuss this with our partners.”
The secretary of state thanked Israel for its friendship and stressed the cultural and economic ties between the two countries. He said the two would later inaugurate one of the world’s important archaeological sites. Rubio emphasized: “Every hostage must immediately be home,” adding that “Hamas cannot threaten the security of Israel and the world. Gazans are also ‘hostages.’” He added that President Trump remains committed to this goal and said: “We spoke about how to achieve it, and the objectives remain.”
Rubio also noted: “We spoke about Iran and its desire to obtain nuclear weapons and missiles, which threaten Israel, the United States, the Gulf states, and Europe as well. A nuclear Iran with missiles is an unacceptable risk to the entire world.” He stressed that Trump continues a campaign of maximum pressure until Tehran changes course. “We encourage the snap-back process begun by the Europeans and encourage them to continue — that is what is needed,” he said.
Netanyahu also addressed the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, saying: “Kirk was an extraordinary friend of Israel. He saw our struggle as his own and believed in our freedoms and shared values. They tried to assassinate Trump, they tried to assassinate me — this is a shared problem for America and Israel, both challenged by extremist violence.” He stressed: “His legacy will not be erased.”
Rubio added: “It is terrible to see a person assassinated in front of the whole world. This was a political murder, like a death in the family. He never hesitated to debate people on campuses and online, even those who disagreed with him.”
Before the press conference, an expanded meeting was held with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and Israel’s Ambassador to Washington Yechiel Leiter.
Rubio arrived in Israel on Sunday, amid the failed strike in Qatar and questions about the level of coordination between Jerusalem and Washington. He was welcomed at Ben Gurion Airport by Ambassador Huckabee and his wife, Janet. This is Rubio’s second visit to Israel since taking office in January.
On Sunday afternoon, he visited the Western Wall together with Netanyahu. After the visit, Netanyahu said: “Rubio’s visit is testimony to the strong relationship between the U.S. and Israel. We greatly appreciate the visit.”
Rubio signed the Western Wall’s guest book: “May peace shine upon this holy land and upon the whole world.” Netanyahu wrote a blessing “for the release of our hostages, the peace of our soldiers, the defeat of our enemies, and the enduring friendship with the United States.”
On the eve of his visit, Rubio said the disagreement between Jerusalem and Washington over the strike in Doha against Hamas leadership would not change U.S. support for Israel. “It’s not going to change the nature of our relationship with Israel, but we are going to talk about it and the impact it will have,” said the secretary of state, reflecting President Trump’s displeasure with the strike.