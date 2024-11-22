Katz halts use of administrative detention orders against West Bank settlers

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday he decided to suspend the use of administrative detention orders against Jewish settlers in the West Bank. Katz informed Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar of the move earlier this week and requested the planning and implementation of alternative measures.
"In a reality where Jewish settlements in the West Bank face severe Palestinian terror threats and unjust international sanctions against settlers, it's inappropriate for the State of Israel to employ such severe measures against members of the settlement community,” Katz said, explaining his shift in policy.
"If suspicion of criminal acts arises, the perpetrators can be prosecuted. If not, there are other preventive measures that can be taken without resorting to administrative detention. I condemn any violence against Palestinians or acts of vigilante justice and call on settlement leadership to take a similar public stance and unequivocally denounce such actions,” he added.”
“It's essential to allow the IDF, other security agencies and law enforcement authorities to address Palestinian terror and violence without individuals taking the law into their own hands."
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the decision, saying, "I commend my colleague, Minister Israel Katz, for this significant and important announcement. His decision to stop issuing administrative orders against settlers in the West Bank corrects years of injustice and honors those who love this land."
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also lauded the decision: "With this decision, Minister Katz has ended years of discrimination against West Bank settlers and rectified a long-standing injustice.”
“Settlers were treated as second-class citizens, subjected to draconian and undemocratic measures that trampled their rights — measures not applied to any other population in Israel except dangerous enemies and terrorists,” he added.
The use of administrative orders against settlers by security forces saw a rise in recent years over suspicions of settler involvement in terror-related activities. During the ongoing war, dismissed defense minister Yoav Gallant also signed administrative orders against settlers suspected of terrorism against Palestinians.
According to security officials, administrative detention orders are an aggressive tool that is used only as a last resort. This isn't a punitive measure but a means to prevent terror activities that threaten security and stability in the West Bank.