Netanyahu calls Trump ties a ‘bromance,’ opens up on regrets, Iran threat in podcast interview

In a wide-ranging appearance on The Full Send Podcast, the prime minister discusses strained ties with Biden, October 7 failures, outreach to US youth, personal toll of public life and a religious decree calling for his assassination

Daniel Edelson, New York|
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered candid insights into his relationships with U.S. presidents, personal regrets and his outreach to American youth during a wide-ranging interview on The Full Send Podcast with the Nelk Boys Monday.
Netanyahu described his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump as a "bromance," contrasting it with what he called a "friendship” that “evolved into severe disagreements" with former president Joe Biden.
(Video: Full Send Podcast)
The prime minister also expressed his fondness for Burger King and shared a lighthearted story from a White House meeting, recalling how Trump interrupted their discussion to present him with a basket of candy and chocolates. “I said, ‘Donald, what are you doing?’ I’ve been now for months off this sugar thing. And he says, ‘This is good stuff,’” Netanyahu recounted.
During the interview, Netanyahu said that during his last visit to Washington, Iran issued a religious decree calling for his assassination alongside Trump’s. “They openly admit they put out a price on his head, on mine too—smaller price. I'm not offended,” he said.
Reflecting on Hamas' October 7 attack, Netanyahu called it a failure that “could have been prevented” and said Israel is investigating the events to prevent future attacks.
He said his appearance on the podcast aimed to reach younger audiences in the United States. “I think the broad segments of the American public support Israel, but I'm concerned that the young people in America, some of them are getting the wrong picture of Israel... the only way you can fight lies is with the truth,” he said.
פגישתם של ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ונשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בוושינגטוןפגישתם של ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו ונשיא ארה"ב דונלד טראמפ בוושינגטון
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
(Photo: GPO)
Asked about personal regrets, Netanyahu cited the toll public life has taken on his family. “My wife and my two boys have to suffer the slings and arrows of public life. I chose this life. I didn't know I'd get to be prime minister, but I chose public life. But when Sara married me, she didn't choose this. She didn't know where it would end up. My boys were born into it more or less, and they get a lot of flack, a lot of vilification, a lot of character assassination,” he said.
He also claimed that his son Avner is an Oxford graduate, though Avner only completed a single academic year at a British university. Netanyahu expressed remorse over the feeling that he had "neglected our sons" during his years in office.
Commenting on domestic U.S. politics, Netanyahu said he was “not happy” with the Democratic Party’s selection of Zohran Mamdani as their candidate in the New York City mayoral race, calling it a moment of temporary “folly.” He added, “I’m less concerned with it because I think if we can speak the truth to the young people of America, you know they wise up pretty quickly.”
""