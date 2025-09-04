Italy slams Israel over reported strike near UN peacekeepers: 'Usual clarification not enough'

Italy expressed outrage Wednesday after UN peacekeepers in Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike landed just feet from their soldiers, calling it the most serious attack on the force since a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah took effect last November.
According to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), an Israeli aircraft dropped four bombs or grenades dangerously close to peacekeepers who were clearing a road toward a UN post near the border. The explosives reportedly fell 20 to 100 meters from the soldiers, who were unharmed, but the work was halted "out of concern for their safety." The peacekeeping force noted that it had informed Israel of the troops’ location and activities.
Italy, which leads the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, issued a sharp protest. “I am very angry and demand answers from the Israelis," Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said. "I want to hear what they have to say and then we will see.” He stressed that Israel’s routine clarification statements would not suffice, calling them inadequate to “calm the anger over the attack on our soldiers.”
Italian media reported that Israel apologized, citing “suspicious movements,” but Crosetto demanded a full investigation and transparent report on why the strike hit so close to UN forces, warning Rome may weigh diplomatic steps. “We need to understand exactly what prompted the Israelis to attack so near our Blue Helmets, and only then will we decide on our next steps. One thing is clear: the Italian government will not overlook this silently or without consequences,” he said.
Italian officials pointed to past incidents, including during the war with Hezbollah, when Israel struck UNIFIL positions. They stressed that firing on peacekeepers is considered a war crime and noted growing criticism of Israel in Italian political circles.
Italy’s Corriere della Sera reported that ties with Israel are already strained and the latest incident could deepen the rift. Crosetto dismissed Israel’s explanation with, “What? Another mistake?” reflecting rising doubts in Rome.