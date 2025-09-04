Italy slams Israel over reported strike near UN peacekeepers: 'Usual clarification not enough'

Wednesday after UN peacekeepers in Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike landed just feet from their soldiers, calling it the most serious attack on the force since a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah took effect last November.

, an Israeli aircraft dropped four bombs or grenades dangerously close to peacekeepers who were clearing a road toward a UN post near the border. The explosives reportedly fell 20 to 100 meters from the soldiers, who were unharmed, but the work was halted "out of concern for their safety." The peacekeeping force noted that it had informed Israel of the troops’ location and activities.

Italy, which leads the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, issued a sharp protest. “I am very angry and demand answers from the Israelis," Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said. "I want to hear what they have to say and then we will see.” He stressed that Israel’s routine clarification statements would not suffice, calling them inadequate to “calm the anger over the attack on our soldiers.”

